True Crime Live: Murder – A Search for the Truth with International Crime Expert David Swindle

This is a rare opportunity for true crime fans in Irvine to go behind the scenes of Britain’s most chilling murder investigations with international crime expert David Swindle – the man who exposed serial killer Peter Tobin and created Operation Anagram.

Following a nationwide tour seen by almost 170,000 people, Swindle returns with a brand-new live show, Murder: A Search for the Truth, at Irvine’s Harbour Arts Centre on the evening of Saturday 15th November.Additional dates include Glasgow, Aberdeen, Stirling and more.

He’s joined on stage by broadcaster and inquisitive publicist Heather Suttie, for a that exposes the reality behind murder cases.

This isn’t fiction. It’s raw, real and brutally honest. Swindle breaks down high-profile murders, suspicious deaths overseas, and cold cases that still haunt families today.

What to expect:

Exclusive insights from an international crime experts who’s worked on hundreds of murders

Inside stories from Operation Anagram and the Peter Tobin investigation

The psychology of killers – are they born evil, or made?

Can you spot a murderer before they kill?

And the question every true crime fan asks: Can you commit the perfect murder?

Born and bred in Ayrshire, Swindle’s sharp analysis and straight-talking delivery cut through the noise. He doesn’t glamorise – he explains. He challenges what you think you know about murder, motive and justice.

David Swindle says: “I’m excited to bring this show to Irvine. It’s the perfect setting for a face-to-face with the truth behind some of the UK’s darkest crimes. No drama. Just facts, cases and real consequences.”

Swindle added: “Sometimes there is too much focus on the killer and we should never ever forget the victims. For every one of these murders there’s at least one victim – someone’s daughter or son. It’s all about the victims.”

Suttie brings the publicist’s eye and the true crime fan’s voice, asking what audiences are really thinking. The pair work together to piece together the puzzle, pushing for answers where others gave up.

If you binge true crime podcasts, watch every docuseries, and want to understand more on murder and the search for the truth– this is your night.