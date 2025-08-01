Trio of anime films head to Vue venues in Scotland as Demon Slayer tickets drop next week

Anime fans are in for a treat this summer as a trio of visually stunning films head to the big screen ahead of tickets going on sale for the most anticipated anime movie of the year, Demon Slayer – The Movie: Infinity Castle.

Landing on 12 September, the eagerly awaited sequel sees demon slayer trio Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke return to face their most harrowing trials yet, in a film that blends heart-pounding action, emotional intensity, and breath-taking animation.

For fans that can’t wait until September for their anime fix, Vue venues in Scotland are showing two titles from visionary director Mamoru Hosoda: Summer Wars and Wolf Children. Both films have been newly remastered in 4K, offering both longtime fans and new viewers the chance to witness these classics as never seen before.

Arriving on 3 August, Summer Wars tells the story of a shy math genius who unwittingly unleashes a rogue AI threatening the world’s digital infrastructure. As he races to fix the chaos, he’s drawn into the turbulent but loving world of his friend’s extended family. Hosoda’s dazzling animation, pulse pounding virtual sequences, and timely message about connection and technology make this re-release a must see on the big screen.

Returning on 17 August is the emotional tale of love, loss, and growing up, Wolf Children. It follows the journey of a young woman raising two children who are half–human, half–wolf. Spanning over a decade, the story captures the challenges of motherhood, identity, and acceptance. The remastered edition enhances every frame of Hosoda’s heartfelt masterpiece, bringing new depth to its themes and visuals.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing will hit screens on 31 August. In this bold new chapter of the Hatsune Miku phenomenon, fans are introduced to a version of the iconic virtual idol who has lost her ability to sing. Set in a world where music shapes reality, Miku must rediscover her voice through friendship, creativity, and emotional resilience. Blending vibrant musical performances with a moving narrative, this is an unforgettable cinematic experience for both long-time Miku fans and newcomers alike.

Rachel Bland, Senior Screen Content Manager at Vue said: “The anime fandom continues to grow here in the UK, and we’re proud to be part of that community.

Studios put their heart into every frame - from the breath-taking animation to the thoughtful scripts, musical scores, and emotional depth - and we recognise that watching anime isn’t just about the visuals on screen; it’s about the atmosphere, the sound, and the feeling of being completely immersed in a story. That’s why we’re so excited to be screening these films as they were meant to be seen - on the big screen.”