Travel experts reveal Jurassic Coast as one of the most scenic places to visit in the UK this Easter

With the UK packing a punch when it comes to offering some of the world’s most dramatic coastlines and jaw-droppingly beautiful countryside, travel experts from holidaycottages.co.uk have shared their list of the UK’s top five most scenic locations to visit for nature lovers to enjoy this Easter.

The locations, which have been ranked based on criteria such as their suitability for springtime walks, great coastal views, local pubs and opportunities to explore some of the UK’s best forests, include everything from the peaceful seclusion of the Outer Hebrides to the stunning cliffs of the Jurassic Coast, along with the Yorkshire Dales, Eryri National Park (Snowdonia), and Durham’s heritage coastline.

1. Jurassic Coast, Dorset and East Devon

Portland, Jurrassic Coast

Renowned for its outstanding beauty, the Jurassic Coast is a UK holiday destination everyone should visit at least once. Spanning an impressive 95 miles between Old Harry Rocks at Studland Bay in Dorset to Exmouth in East Devon, there’s plenty to see and do with its majestic ivory cliffs, sweeping golden beaches, weathered castles, glistening rock pools and cosy English pubs – you could even visit the Lyme Regis Brewery on your way round. There’s a magnificent selection of places to stay on the Jurassic Coast from shepherds’ huts in the countryside to coastal retreats.

As England’s first natural UNESCO World Heritage Site, this spectacular region is famous around the world as one of the richest heritage sites for prehistoric remains, the dramatic Dorset coastline is the only place on Earth where rocks from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods can be seen in one place, making it a great spot for fossil hunting.

If rocks aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other attractions to feast your eyes on, such as Durdle Door, which has been tagged more than 380K times across Instagram and TikTok. The 200-feet tall limestone arch over the sea is best viewed from the coastal path as you walk over the cliffs from Lulworth Cove, a perfect semi-circle of sea enclosed within bright white chalk cliffs.

2. Durham Heritage Coast

Spanning the coastline from Sunderland to Hartlepool, the Durham Heritage Coast offers a unique 11-mile coastal walk that comes to life during the spring and makes for a great staycation.

Those taking the walk, which starts by Seaham Harbour, will come across the spectacular grasslands and coastal denes, along the idyllic trail which is brimming over with flora and fauna throughout the year.

But it really is during springtime when the area comes into its own, with its woodland providing a habitat fit for animals including deer, foxes, badgers, birds and bats, while the woodland plays host to a wide array of wildflowers. For sealife lovers, visiting in the spring means you might be lucky enough to spot a whole host of different kinds of sea creatures.

3. Swallow Falls, Eryri National Park (Snowdonia)

Nestled in the heart of North Wales, Eryri National Park is home to a hidden gem known as Swallow Falls. An Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, gushing waters flow through a narrow chasm creating a spectacular waterfall amongst a background of beech, conifer and birch trees. A walk along the north bank may be more suited to families with younger children, as it tends to be less populated with day-trippers and offers a more dramatic vantage point.

Not far from the falls is the Miner’s Bridge, a fan favourite amongst social media users, including @lauracampen, who described it as “giving the most beautiful views” in her TikTok video. It’s a spot steeped in history, having been used for two millennia, and takes its name from the miners who used to cross the river to reach the quarries of the Gwydyr Forest. Carefully tread the steep, slippery steps and you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views that will set your heart aflutter. There are a host of places to stay close by in Betws-y-Coed, along with charming country pubs such as the Pont Y Pair Inn.

4. Outer Hebrides, Scotland

The Outer Hebrides is a 130-mile stretch consisting of 70 islands off the west coast of Scotland, dotted with favourites such as Harris, Lewis, North and South Uist and Barra, and lesser-explored gems including Scalpay, Grimsay, Eriksay, Benbecula and Vatersay.

With powder-white beaches and wild mountain views, Lewis and Harris are popular for good reason. In fact, Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris is often listed amongst the most beautiful in the world – and TikTokers agree. With 765.2K views, a video by @traveltwo showcasing the stunning coastal scenery has been inundated with positive comments, including: “Beaches were phenomenal in my opinion, far superior to those I have been to in Caribbean and Maldives.”

Outstanding natural beauty is not a rarity in this part of the UK, where there are more than 7,500 freshwater lochs, along with moors and machair (low-lying grass plains) which are strewn with flowers come spring. Thanks to the islands’ pristine landscapes, wildlife encounters are almost guaranteed. Explorers can enjoy one of North Uist’s most popular attractions during their stay in the Outer Hebrides, otter spotting – or head to Barpa Langass, a 5,000-year-old burial chamber.

5. Hawes, Yorkshire Dales

Venture deep into the Yorkshire Dales and you’ll find Hawes – a little market town so pretty, it’s been hailed as ‘magical’. Here, crags, caves and valleys meet waterfalls and woodlands, lakes and reservoirs that beg to be explored by foot.

A great place to start is to head up the cobbled Pennine Way dotted with honey-toned terraced houses, crossing the bridge over Gayle Beck, where water tumbles over limestone slabs below the riverside cottages. For more aquatic adventures, pay a visit to Hardraw Force, the highest single-drop waterfall in England. “Don’t forget to make a wish on the money tree”, says @bgreen76 whose TikTok video of the reputed 100-foot drop has racked up 628.2K views and more than 31.9K likes.