Train as a counsellor from anywhere in Scotland: Online COSCA Skills Certificate opens Sept 2025
About the Course
- Course: COSCA Counselling Skills Certificate
- Start Date: 4th September 2025
- End Date: 9th July 2026
- Time: Tuesday Evenings, 6pm – 9pm
- Modules: 4 (30 hours each)
- Format: 100% Online – Live Virtual Classes
- Cost: £1200 (£300 per module)
- Payment Plan: Available
- Accreditation: Fully recognised by COSCA – Scotland’s professional body for counselling and psychotherapy
This evening-format course is ideal for individuals working full time, managing a family, or exploring a new direction in life.
Why Start Counselling Training Now?
The demand for trained mental health professionals across Scotland continues to rise. Whether you’re looking to change careers, return to the workforce, or develop your skills in an existing role, there has never been a more important time to understand and support human mental health.
Starting this September means you’ll follow an academic-year structure, giving your journey a sense of momentum and progress — and you’ll complete the course by July 2026.
Virtual Learning: Local Roots, National Reach
This live virtual training programme allows learners across Scotland — including more remote areas — to join from the comfort of home. No travel, no accommodation costs, and full participation through interactive Zoom-based sessions.
Whether you're logging in from Ayr, Glasgow’s West End, or Leith in Edinburgh, this course brings a quality learning experience directly to your screen.
What Can This Lead To?
This is more than just a course — it’s a launchpad. Graduates often go on to:
- Progress to COSCA Diploma and professional counselling practice
- Transition into careers in social work, mental health, HR, coaching, and education
- Deepen personal self-awareness and emotional intelligence
The skills gained are applicable in both personal and professional life, with many learners describing the course as life-changing.
What Our Learners Are Saying
Glasgow
“I joined the course while working in retail, unsure of what direction I wanted next. Now I’ve applied for the COSCA Diploma and I’m moving into a career I feel passionate about.” — Liam B., Glasgow
Ayr
“Living outside of the city, I never thought I’d find a counselling course that fit my life. This online format made it possible — and I felt connected every step of the way.” — Karen R., Ayrshire
Edinburgh
“This course helped me build confidence, emotional resilience, and direction. I didn’t just learn about others — I learned about myself.” — Melissa T., Edinburgh
Enrolment Now Open
Spaces are limited and this intake is expected to fill quickly.
Apply now to begin your journey this September: