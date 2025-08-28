Tickets now on sale for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2026

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has announced that tickets for its 2026 Show, A Call To Gather, are now on sale. Next year’s Show will run from 7-29 August 2026 and promises to bring audiences from across the globe together in a celebration of community, culture and creativity.

The announcement follows the close of the Tattoo’s spectacular 75th anniversary season, The Heroes Who Made Us, which attracted sell-out crowds to Edinburgh Castle Esplanade throughout August 2025. Over 220,000 spectators attended in total, travelling from across the world to experience one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural events.

The 2025 Show was the first under new Creative Director Alan Lane, who placed the heroes that have shaped both the Tattoo and wider communities at the heart of the narrative. Featuring military bands from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine and the United States of America, the production combined music, theatre and spectacle to deliver a show more immersive than ever before.

From royalty to sporting legends and stars of stage and screen, The Heroes Who Made Us attracted a host of notable attendees, including The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Scottish tennis champion Andy Murray, Fringe Festival favourite Jason Byrne and Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Looking ahead, A Call To Gather will continue to innovate while honouring tradition, bringing together allies and friends from home and abroad in a production that embodies the Tattoo’s unique ability to convene cultures.

Alan Lane, Creative Director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “It has been a true privilege to become a part of this great team as Creative Director. The breadth and depth of the cast’s talent is breathtaking, and the audience’s nightly response is testament to that. An operation of this scale requires an enormous and determined team supporting the show and they are the engine that drives the performers into the spotlight every night. They all richly deserve the praise the show has received.

"I am so excited about what together we make next for audiences. This is just the beginning."

Jason Barrett, Chief Operating Officer of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, added: “There is no doubt that this year’s Show not only lived up to expectations but truly surpassed what we envisioned for a 75th anniversary celebration. True to our spirit, we are already looking ahead. We are thrilled to be bringing the Show back to Australia and New Zealand, and preparations are well underway for A Call to Gather. With tickets now on sale, I encourage fans to secure theirs early as we build on one of our most ambitious productions to date.”