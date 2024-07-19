Tickets for Dylan's Edinburgh gigs sell out in minutes

Tickets for Bob Dylan's first Edinburgh appearance in 15 years sold out within minutes of going on sale this morning, Friday, July 19.

The legendary US singer-songwriter is to perform at the city's Usher Hall on November 5th and 6th.

But fans hoping to see the Blowin' in the Wind singer face disappointment after tickets for both shows were snapped up in double-quick time.

Anyone logging on to the venue's website are now being informed the gigs are already 'sold out'.

Dylan in Princes Street in 1966 (Image:Barry Feinstein)

Dylan's last appearance in the city was at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2009.