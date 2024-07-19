Tickets for Dylan's Edinburgh gigs sell out in minutes
The legendary US singer-songwriter is to perform at the city's Usher Hall on November 5th and 6th.
But fans hoping to see the Blowin' in the Wind singer face disappointment after tickets for both shows were snapped up in double-quick time.
Anyone logging on to the venue's website are now being informed the gigs are already 'sold out'.
Dylan's last appearance in the city was at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2009.
His first appearance was at the ABC Theatre in Lothian Road in May, 1966, when he performed both solo and alongside The Hawks, later The Band.
