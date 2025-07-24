Thriller Queen Shari Lapena comes to Glasgow for Bookface Sip & Swap

Shari Lapena, the #1 internationally bestselling author of The Couple Next Door, is coming to Glasgow for a special Bookface Sip & Swap event. Taking place on Thursday, September 11 at Saints of Ingram from 5.30pm to 8pm, the evening promises lively conversation, great company and the chance to hear from one of the world’s most successful thriller writers.

Lapena is the author of a plethora of suspense novels including A Stranger in the House, Someone We Know, Not a Happy Family and her latest, What Have You Done?.

Her debut, The Couple Next Door, was a runaway global bestseller, selling 4 million copies worldwide. It was WHSmith’s “Book of the Year” in 2016 and the top-selling adult fiction title in the UK in 2017. Since then, all of her books have been bestsellers in the UK, US and Canada, with four selected for the Richard & Judy Book Club and film and TV deals in the works.

Originally a lawyer and English teacher, Shari now writes full time from a farm in Ontario, where she lives with her husband. She says she writes books you shouldn't be able to put down – and her readers agree.

Guests will enjoy two complimentary drinks (fizz or soft) on arrival, followed by a Q&A with Shari, hosted by Bookface founder Heather Suttie. There’s also the popular Bookface book swap, with 300 titles to browse. Guests are encouraged to bring up to four books to exchange, but it’s not essential – we know many prefer Kindle or audiobooks.

Bookface Sip & Swap events are known for their friendly, informal atmosphere and sell out every month. They’re a chance for readers and aspiring writers to meet bestselling authors, ask questions, and enjoy a relaxed evening with fellow book lovers. Previous guest authors include Lisa Jewell, Claire Douglas, Jenny Colgan, Alan Parks, Davinia Taylor, Sophie Gravia, Nikki May, Susannah Constantine, Heather Morris and Val McDermid.