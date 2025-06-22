Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was a British-born member of the Royal Family, known as Princess Marie of Edinburgh.

Now, a three day celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of the woman who became a much-loved queen of Romania - and known as the “mother of all Romanians” - is to be held in Scotland.

A theatre performance, photography exhibition and talk are to be held by the Romanian Cultural Institute in Edinburgh in July as part of a series of events held to mark the anniversary.

Princess Marie of Edinburgh - the daughter of Queen Victoria’s second son, Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh - became queen of the eastern European nation in 1914 after marrying Romania’s Crown Prince Ferdinand in 1893. She played a crucial role during the First World War and the Paris Peace Conference, leading diplomatic negotiations on behalf of Romania.

Three events marking her birth in Kent in 1875 are to be held in Edinburgh, including a talk by University of St Andrews academic, Dr Shona Kallestrup, at the National Library of Scotland, who will speak about the monarch’s books, some of which are held at the National Library.

Queen Marie of Romania was born Princess Marie of Edinburgh. | NA

Also part of the touring event, which began in London this month, is a photography exhibition of work by Queen Marie’s great-granddaughter, Princess Sophie of Romania. The exhibition, curated by Princess Sophie in collaboration with Jean Milligan and Irina Andreea Cristea, will feature more than 20 photographic panels depicting an exploration of abandoned buildings throughout Romania.

Finally, a theatre performance, The Queen’s War, starring London-based Romanian actress Bianca Topor, will take place in the French Institute in West Parliament Square.

The Romanian royal family was scrapped in 1947, when the Communist Party took control of the country and the last king, Mihai I, was forced to abdicate. The Parliament proclaimed Romania a republic.

King Mihai fled the country - spending some time working as a gardener in Kent and remained in exile in Switzerland. He did not visit Romania again until 1992, after the fall of Communism.

Queen Marie of Romania with one of her children. | Getty Images

Some descendants of the Romanian royal family still use the royal title, although the country remains a republic.

Queen Marie is best-known for her diaries, but it is believed she published around 34 books and short stories during her lifetime, including her first book, fairytale The Lily of Life.

Dr Kallestrup said Queen Marie began keeping a diary in the early days of the First World War, when Romania was occupied by Germany.

She said: “Marie’s writings – diaries, letters and books – offer vivid first-hand insight into key moments and figures in Romania’s history, as well as its culture and customs. She wrote with energy, purpose, anguish and, at times, humour.

“She wrote in English, but the recent translation of many of her diaries and letters into Romanian is evidence of revived interest in the Queen, particularly since the centenary of Romanian unification in 2018. Her writings have done much to open a window on a part of Romania’s history that was overwritten and erased by Communism.”

She added: “Today she is considered one of the founders of Greater Romania, sometimes referred to as ‘Mother of all the Romanians’.”

The Romanian Cultural Institute in London described Queen Marie as a “visionary and modern woman, an advocate for Romanian unity, a patron of the arts, and a devoted builder of the nation’s cultural identity.”

Aura Woodward, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, said: “Queen Marie of Romania has shaped our country's modern history. She was born as Princess Marie of Edinburgh and we are thrilled to celebrate 150 years since her birth through cultural events in Edinburgh.”

Deputy director Raluca Cimpoiasu added: “Hopefully, many will join us to discover Princess Marie of Edinburgh, Queen of Romania’s vibrant personality and manifold talents – an artist, a writer, a diplomat, a charismatic woman serving her country tirelessly.”