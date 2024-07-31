Naomi Paul’s (mostly) Jewish show! From the Baltic to Birmingham, from shamash to shellfish, to Hendon and beyond. With original stories, humour and songs. What’s not to like?

Naomi Paul returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with They May Even Eaten Ham!, her solo show which premiered here very successfully last year.

Naomi combines original songs with her unique style and material. Through personal stories past and present, she explores the things that unite us and the things that divide. How we fit in and how we strike out! Crossing genre borders of theatre,cabaret and comedy, the show is written and performed by Naomi Paul and directed by Alison Belbin.

Naomi premiered her first solo show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2012, and has since become a successful writer of comedy, theatre, cabaret and spoken word.

They May Have Even Eaten Ham!

Performing her own work to enthusiastic audiences throughout the UK. She has been touring her current show Despite Everything, Price Still Includes Biscuits (first performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe) to very appreciative audiences in rural venues with Live & Local and Rural Arts. She is currently an Associate Artist with Live & Local, who also commissioned her to deliver engaging community arts projects in Meon Vale Warwickshire (2020) and New Mills, Derbyshire (2023).

Comments from last year's show include:**** ‘It’s as much an entertaining look at Britain today as it is the past that shaped us’ British Theatre Guide, 2023

‘The inclusion of original written music made this show a stand out’ Audience member, Edinburgh Fringe, 2023‘Interesting, thought-provoking and very funny’ Audience member, Edinburgh Fringe, 2023‘There is a warm, conversational shape to the show with a fine sensitivity to the audience’ British Theatre Guide, 2023