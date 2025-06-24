There's Something Seriously Wrong With Cyrus - one man's quest to break free of expectations hits The Fringe

Cyrus Deboo is a happy American Indian-Persian gay man born to immigrant parents. The happy part of all that hasn’t always been a constant though. It has taken a lot for him to get to that bit. This Summer, he brings the tale of how he did it to the Edinburgh Fringe, with the UK premiere of his sometimes turbulent, frequently hilarious and always authentic one-man show

In There's Something Seriously Wrong With Cyrus, which plays at Gilded Balloon Patter House at 14.20 throughout the Festival, Deboo navigates the complexities of his identity, taking audiences on this intimate journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Imagine Ab Fab meets Gavin & Stacey,There’s Something Seriously Wrong With Cyrus is a heartfelt exploration of identity, culture and belonging, set to the tunes of Madonna and Taylor Swift. Developed with and directed by award-winning playwright Jessica Lynn Johnson, this is a tale of breaking free from expectations, risking being true to oneself, accepting that nobody is just one thing, and ultimately learning how to live unapologetically and to celebrate the universal quest for belonging whilst loving yourself for who you are.

Cyrus Deboo’s solo comedy show has previously wowed audiences and critics alike at Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it received a nomination for the Zephyr Zest Award, the Soaring Solo STARS Series and the Santa Monica Playhouse Binge Fringe Festival. The show was also selected for performances at New York’s United Solo Festival and at Orlando Fringe, where it won the Hottest Bitch Award.

Cyrus Deboo

Cyrus Deboo is an LA-based actor, writer, and performer originally from Seattle, Washington. His TV credits began with small recurring roles on General Hospital and Port Charles and continued with appearances on CSI: Las Vegas, How to Get Away with Murder, and How I Met Your Mother, in addition to dozens of commercials including Prego, AT&T, Lowe's, and Dell. He studied for many years with Eric Morris and most recently started training at UCB Improv before his idea of a one-man show was inspired by meeting Jessica Lynn Johnson at Soaring Solo Studios.

Jessica Lynn Johnson is a published playwright, recipient of BEST NATIONAL SOLO ARTIST AWARD, Advisory Board Member of LA Women's Theatre Festival, Co-Producer of the Stars Solo Series & Joshua Tree Solo Theatre Festival, Founder of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica has aided in the development, direction & producing of over 175 solo shows! As a performer, Jessica has “edu-tained” international audiences touring her own one person shows Ze and Oblivious to Everyone for over 15 years.