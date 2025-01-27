We Will Hear The Angels, Edinburgh review: 'short but beautiful'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We Will Hear The Angels, Fruitmarket Gallery, Edinburgh ★★★★

At the Fruitmarket Gallery, director Nicholas Bone’s Magnetic North company presents a finished version of their short and beautiful total theatre piece We Will Hear The Angels, about what happens when the magic of life fails to materialise, and what becomes of the broken-hearted.

Heartbreak is not a hugely popular subject, in a 21st century culture obsessed with “moving on”; but here, Bone and four other musician-performers - Apphia Campbell, Caitlin Forbes, Greg Sinclair and Marie-Gabrielle Koumenda - weave together music, movement, the spoken word, and subtle elements of lighting and design, to conjure up the absolute reality of heartbreak, as it has been understood by great writers and composers, from Anton Chekhov onwards.

And towards the end, the performers sing songs of sadness - from Rip It Up And Start Again to I Would Rather Go Blind - that have helped them live with the agony of loss and grief; in a mature and beautiful theatrical acknowledgement of those emotions, that seems like a vital first step in learning to live with them at all.