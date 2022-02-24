Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

We’re standing on the stage of the Edinburgh King’s Theatre and actor Kristian Lavercombe is looking very different to how you will know him from Richard O’Brien’s cult hit rock musical, The Rocky Horror Show, which runs at the Old Lady of Leven Street until Saturday.

Lavercombe plays the mysterious and wonderfully sleazy Riff Raff in the outrageous tale of two young, all American sweethearts, Brad and Janet, who find themselves thrown into an unexpected voyage of discovery. It’s a role he has played more times than any other actor in the show’s history.

Edinburgh Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden and Riff Raff Kristian Lavercombe go for a drive in Brad and Janet's car from The Rocky Horror Show

Alongside Lavercombe, Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba is Brad, Haley Flaherty is Janet, with West End star Stephen Webb taking on the lead role of Dr Frank N Furter, Philip Franks as The Narrator, Lauren Ingram and Ben Westhead as Rocky, with Joe Allen as Eddie and Dr Scott.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs The Rocky Horror Show has told the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

See The Rocky Horror Show at the King’s, Thursday, 7.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 6pm and 9pm, Ages 14+, Tickets available here

