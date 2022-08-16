Tickets selling fast for Peterhead theatre group production

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get your tickets now for this fantastic show in aid of CHAS

Oh What a Night will be staged at Peterhead Community Theatre on Saturday, August 20, at 7pm, this time in aid of CHAS and the amazing work it does.

Following the break for the pandemic, the group returned with two successful productions in September and December 2021.

This year is particularly poignant for Alasdair Corbett and his theatre bestie Steph Weymss as it’s the last show he will be doing for a while before jetting off on his adventures down under just three weeks later.

And he’s managed to gather his friends to make sure it's a show to remember with plenty of familiar faces offering a wealth of musical genres from pop and indie to country and the latest theatre hits.

And there are sure to be a few favourites along the way to make sure the audience gets a chance to sing along.

Ali said: “We just love the chance to come together with our incredibly talented chums and raise money for such great causes at the same time.

"I’m sure it will be another amazing night and probably a bit emotional for me personally as we’ve raised more than £20,000 since we started our concerts.”

Tickets for the show are selling fast, so don’t miss out! They are priced at £9 each and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterhead