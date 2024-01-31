Five must-see plays you can catch in Scotland during February including Hamilton

Blythe Duff stars in Escaped Alone at Glasgow's Tron Theatre.

From the cavernous grandeur of Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, to the more intimate atmosphere of the Dundee Rep or St Andrews' Byre Theatre, Scotland has a wide range of wonderful venues in which you can catch a play.

Here are five you can enjoy during February.

Two Sisters (Edinburgh)

A new David Greig play is always an exciting prospect - the Lyceum Theatre's artistic director has been at the vanguard of Scottish theatre for three decades. His newest work sees two childhood friends return to the seaside caravan that used to be a teenage holiday idyll. They soon realise that the park has changed as much as they have. It's on at the Lyceum from February 10-March 2.

Escaped Alone (Glasgow)

Taggart actress Blythe Duff stars in this play by Caryl Churchill, one of Britain's greatest living playwrights. Clocking in at a spritely 50 minutes, it sees four woman chat in a back garden, with dark secrets revealed while an environmental apocalypse plays out around them. Very much a play for our times, you can see it at Glasgow's Tron Theatre from February 22-March 9.

Oh What a Lovely War (Dundee)

This touring production is marking the 60th anniversary of Joan Littlewood's fiercely satirical Tony Award-winning musical about life in the trenches during the First World War - and the "folly, farce and tragedy" of war generally. There's only one stop for the Blackeyed Theatre in Scotland, at Dundee's Tron Theatre from Febraury 14-17.

High School Musical (Glenrothes)

A fun show for all the family, this is the Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association (GAMA) Youth's 18th production and is showing at Rothes Halls from February 15-17. The Disney modern classic sees two very different high school students secretly decide to audition for their school's musical - a decision that will turn their respective worlds upside down.

Hamilton (Edinburgh)