Theatre reviews: Man’s Best Friend | The Inquisitor | The Croft

Man’s Best Friend, Tron Theatre, Glasgow ★★★★

The Inquisitor, Oran Mor, Glasgow ★★★★

The Croft, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh ★★★

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that during the pandemic, the relationship between people and their pets gained a whole new significance and intensity. I’m not sure, though, that that inflexion-point in human-pet relations had ever been celebrated in theatre, until the moment in 2022 when Douglas Maxwell’s monologue Man’s Best Friend first appeared at A Play, A Pie, and A Pint.

Jordan Young in Man's Best Friend | Mihaela Bodlovic

The monologue tells the story of Ronnie, who, after the tragic loss of his wife, and a decision to walk away from his job, finds himself - as the world opens up again - working as a dog-walker to five rowdy canine charges, four of them owned by his Glasgow neighbours.

Now Ronnie reappears - at the Tron and on tour - in an expanded 80 minute version of the play, directed by Jemima Levick, and performed by Scotsquad star Jordan Young; and three years on, Man’s Best Friend emerges as an even more powerful response to a moment in history that changed so many lives, and left unresolved pain in so many hearts.

In this version, the show receives a slightly more elaborate staging, courtesy of designer Becky Minto and lighting designer Grant Anderson. In truth, though, it hardly needs them, so clearly does the play’s strength lie in Douglas Maxwell’s writing - often hilariously funny, yet also profound, and sometimes richly poetic - and in the performance at the centre of the show.

In this version, Young takes centre stage as a fine tragi-comic actor at the absolute height of his powers; younger than Jonathan Watson’s original Ronnie, but all the more poignantly lost for that - until the play’s pivotal moment, when his own dog leads him towards s shocking discovery that, at last, begins to awaken him from the long sleep of grief.

This week’s final spring season Play, Pie and Pint show is likewise a profound and thoughtful monologue; but in Peter Arnott’s The Inquisitor - a 2007 play restaged to mark Arnott’s 40th anniversary as a playwright - the speaker is not alone. He is an investigator conducting a final interview with a man accused of terrorism; but he finds that his interviewee will not speak, and sits in silence throughout the encounter.

The effect is to create a monologue in which the speaker - powerfully played by Tom McGovern - spends an all but fruitless hour trying to bring his interviewee (an eloquently silent Michael Guest) back from his exalted commitment to a martyr’s death, to the compromised, messy yet magical stuff of ordinary human life.

McGovern’s style, in making these arguments, is deliberately quixotic, and a shade hyperactive, as if he barely trusts Arnott’s powerful words to carry the weight of the play. Carry it they do, though; to a conclusion that has only become more telling, as definitions of terrorism and hate crime grow ever more far-reaching, and the morality of those in power ever more compromised, and contested.

The Croft | Contributed

There’s no such gravitas, alas, about Ali Milles’s touring play The Croft, at the Festival Theatre, which takes a potentially powerful drama about love between women across three generations - all connected to a remote seaside croft in the western Highlands - and makes the fundamental mistake of trying to turn it into a horror movie.

An impressive cast give the show their best shot, with Gracie Follows and Caroline Harker as lovers Laura and Suzanne, and Liza Goddard as 19th century crofter Enid, all turning in bold performances. In the end, through, a dramatic script has to play to its strengths; and here, that strength lies in the portrayal of brave women trying to defy patriarchal thinking down the ages, rather than in the cheap suggestion of some nameless supernatural evil, lurking in the very stones of the place.