Theatre reviews: La Performance | Undertow Overflow

Emmanuelle Laborit and Ramesh Meyyappan in La Performance PIC: Mihaela Bodlovic

La Performance, Tron, Glasgow ****

Undertow Overflow, Summerhall, Edinburgh ****

Since he moved to Scotland 16 years ago, the Glasgow-based theatre maker and performer Ramesh Meyyappan has won international recognition for his work in raising the profile of deaf and d-deaf people in the arts, and for his own beautiful shows including Off Kilter and Snails And Ketchup.

His latest project though, is something special, in that it involves a collaboration with the wonderful French theatre artist Emmanuelle Laborit, who co-founded IVT (International Visual Theatre), France’s first theatre company dedicated to sign language; and the result is the gorgeous one-hour show La Performance, which premiered at the Tron this week in a production by artistic director Andy Arnold.

La Performance is a play-within-a-play about two performers – known only as “Her” and “Him” – whom we meet backstage, preparing for their two-person show. Their styles could hardly be more different; his preparations include a vigorous warm-up routine and sips of water, hers involve a haze of cigarette smoke and the odd slug of vodka. Yet despite their disagreements – acted out in fierce sign language – there’s a hint of something between them; an attraction of opposites, maybe, and a touch of obsession, at least on his side. And when their show starts – a beguiling number set in what looks like a watercolour version of Paris, about a lovely young woman adored by a hapless Pierrot, and accompanied by Ross Whyte on Satie-influenced piano – it’s clear that the tensions between them have not quite been left in the dressing room.

It’s a simple scenario, beautifully delivered on the little Changing House stage by a team that also includes designer Jenny Booth, and lighting man Benny Goodman. Meyyappan moves and signs beautifully and poignantly throughout. And Laborit is simply a tremendous actress, whether bringing an edge of wonder and irony to the stereotyped role of a comedia dell’arte heroine; or simply leaning against a back-alley wall at the end of the evening, exhausted by “Him” and his intensity, and lighting up another cigarette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently finishing a brief tour around Scotland, Ben Harrison and Amy Duncan’s Undertow Overflow also features a man and a woman on stage; but here, the atmosphere is one of almost liquid harmony and strength, as Harrison’s words and Duncan’s music carry each other into ever deeper realms of emotional self-exploration.

The driving force behind the show is Harrison’s sequence of poem-like short narratives, the first pieces he has performed himself since becoming artistic director of Grid Iron Theatre in 1996. They are short, penetrating, slightly self-mocking stories about a man a little like himself, not old but past life’s half-way mark, increasingly given to introspection, still capable of falling in love, but also ever more wary; and while some of his stories are deadly serious – as he remembers an incident of abuse from his childhood, or considers whether he will get his wish to die in Venice – others are amusing or surreal, not least his opening number about a man who literally falls into his lover’s big brown eyes, and ends up as a tiny figure perched on the edge of her iris.

Amy Duncan’s beautiful songs, meanwhile, twine around Harrison’s words like smoke, or twirls of water tinged with a slightly different colour, speaking of loss, acceptance, beauty and hope; and between them, they deliver a beautiful and intelligent hour of music theatre, not entirely happy, not entirely sad, and sometimes just plain absurd – a bit like the business of life itself.