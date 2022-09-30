Theatre reviews: Don Quixote: Man Of Clackmannanshire | The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Joyce McMillan
Don Quixote: Man Of Clackmannanshire, Dundee Rep ****
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Theatre Royal, Glasgow ****
The Perth Theatre website calls it a “coming-of-old-age play”; and it’s a near perfect description of this new co-production between Perth Theatre and Dundee Rep, written by Ben Lewis, and directed Lu Kemp. Based on Cervantes’s great novel of the Spanish golden age, the play is titled Don Quixote: Man Of Clackmannanshire; and it seeks to view Cervantes’ story of an eccentric and sometimes deluded old knight, and his loyal squire Sancho Panza, through the prism of our 21st century understanding of old age, and of the huge issues involved in giving a growing population of older people the care they need, while continuing to respect their dignity, their humanity, and their wish for freedom and independence.