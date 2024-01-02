Peter Pan – The Arena Adventure, Hydro, Glasgow ***

The huge Ovo Hydro in Glasgow is a space for spectacle and rock concerts, with the occasional burst of competitive sport thrown in; so it’s hardly surprising that those elements work best, in the massive stadium version of Peter Pan produced by World’s Biggest Productions that played in Glasgow over Hogmanay weekend.

The spectacle is terrific, and huge fun, as Boy George’s Captain Hook and his buccaneers arrive in the arena on a near life-size two-deck pirate galleon that tours the massive aisles of the Hydro space in elegantly menacing style, firing black balloon cannon-balls at the audience, and having them fired back again. That Boy George is a 24-carat rock star is also not in doubt; so when some of his greatest hits are cheerfully inserted into the Peter Pan plot, and he launches into classics like Karma Chameleon, the whole huge stadium springs to life, with little kids hopping in the aisles, and grown-ups cheering and singing along.

Boy George as Hook in Peter Pan - An Arena Adventure PIC: Adrian Patrick

And in terms of storytelling, there’s no doubt that the larger and more competitive the action, the better it plays in this giant space. A brief sword-fight, some well-orchestrated flying, and a cruelly hilarious slapstick sequence (the only one I’ve seen in Scotland this year) in which Kelly Banlaki’s entertainingly earnest Wendy is plastered is with cream pies and showered by giant water pistols while singing soulful version of My Heart Will Go On, all work well for the near-capacity audience of thousands.

Attempts at verbal comedy, though, tend to fall flat, with even Jordan Conway’s sharp-tongued Pan – constantly mocking the story even as he tells it – struggling to time effective laughs in the giant space. The result is a half-hearted telling of an unsatisfying version of the tale, that messes around with JM Barrie’s storyline for no obvious reason. In the end, though, this show is less about storytelling, and more about pure theatrical fun and excitement on a giant scale; and it certainly provides bucketloads of that, as the galleon tours the auditorium once more, a revived Tinkerbelle flies high over the stage, fireworks explode, and the whole show sails on to its final winter dates, in Nottingham and London.

Not, though, that the departure of Boy George and his crew marks the end of Scotland’s Christmas theatre season. For those lucky enough to find a ticket, for example, the current five-star touring version of Wicked, the fabulous Wizard Of Oz spin-off musical, runs on at the Playhouse in Edinburgh until 14 January.

There are also a generous handful of pantos still playing until 7 January; these include this year’s versions of Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty’s in Aberdeen and Eden Court in Inverness, and Ayr Gaiety Theatre’s lovely home-made version of Cinderella. In Kirkcaldy, it’s still just possible – until 6 January – to catch the terrific locally-made panto Ya Wee Beauty And The Beastie, full of feeling for Kirkcaldy, its joys and its problems, at the tiny King’s Theatre on the Esplanade.

Peter Pan - An Arena Adventure PIC: Adrian Patrick