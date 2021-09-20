Theatre review: Chicago, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Chicago, King’s Theatre, Glasgow ****
Give ’em the old razzle dazzle, goes one of the most famous songs in Kander and Ebb’s much-loved 1975 musical Chicago; and if you’re looking for an all-singing, all-dancing dazzler of a show to reopen dark theatres after 18 months of lockdown, then it’s hard to imagine a better choice than this brilliantly slick and enjoyable UK touring production of the show, now on tour around Scotland’s main stages.
Based on a 1926 play by crime reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, and set in Chicago during the roaring 1920’s, the musical famously tells the tale of a prison full of wicked ladies accused of murder, and of the corruption in the criminal justice system - and the growing cult of the “celebrity criminal” - that allows most of them to escape the death penalty.
In style, Chicago is closely related to Kander and Ebb’s huge 1960’s hit Cabaret, and the 1972 film, choreographed - like Chicago - by Bob Fosse; it uses a surreal cabaret idiom to explore its sensational story, and produces a powerful American variant on Cabaret’s sexy, decadent and witty atmosphere, like a mash-up of Brecht and Mae West.
After so many months away from the roar of a delighted audience, the show’s twin stars Faye Brookes (as Roxie Hart) and Djalenga Scott (as Velma Kelly) seem exhilarated to be back in front of a hugely enthusiastic crowd, belting out classic numbers like All That Jazz, Nowadays, and their closing Hot Honey Rag. And they receive exuberant support from a superb 25-strong ensemble, featuring Darren Day as celebrity lawyer Billy Flynn, and Joel Montague as Roxie’s neglected husband Amos; with musical director Andrew Hilton and his onstage band providing a wry and scintillating musical commentary on the whole decadent and sparkling business, from opening number to grand finale.
Chicago is at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, from 20-25 September, and at the Playhouse, Edinburgh, from 27 September until 2 October
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions