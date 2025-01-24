The Merchant of Venice, Edinburgh review: 'completely absorbing'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Merchant of Venice, Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh ★★★★★

It goes without saying that The Merchant of Venice is a desperately difficult play to stage, for a 21st century audience. Torn between his fundamental creative drive to give every character a credible and persuasive human voice, and the shocking ingrained anti-semitism of the 16th century Christian culture in which he lived and wrote, the Shakespeare of this play leaves his characters stranded in a strange no-man’s-land between outward romantic comedy and bitter underlying tragedy; and the great strength of Arin Arbus’s production from the Theatre For A New Audience in New York - now at the Lyceum until 15 February - is that it embraces that empty space between worlds as its own territory, and lays Shakespeare’s play out there, with a terrific and fearless clarity.

Set in the near future - in a world of mobile phones and boozed-up men in suits where today’s broligarchs might well feel at home - Arbus’s production therefore plays out on an austere and anonymous flight of grey steps, beside what might be the towering wall of the city’s Jewish ghetto.

At the centre of the drama stands John Douglas Thompson’s Shylock, a figure who carries in his words and body both the full depth of Shakeapeare’s portrayal of the Jewish moneylender - whom the Christian businessmen of Venice need to advance their early capitalist ventures, yet despise for his faith - and the wider history of racism as it bears down on black Americans, whose forebears were born into the absolute oppression of chattel slavery.

It is a remarkable performance; and its spirit of detailed attention to Shakespeare’s poetry, combined with passionate critical exploration of the questions raised by this play, also seems to lift and inspire every one of the 14 members of Arbus’s acting ensemble, from Alfredo Narciso’s haunted and haunting Antonio to Isabel Arraiza’s superb Portia, as clear-eyed, beautiful and intelligent as she is entitled, and ruthlessly prepared to defend her privilege.