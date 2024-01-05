Five must-see stand-up comedy shows in Scotland this January including Josie Long

If you’re looking for a good laugh this month, Scotland’s comedy clubs and theatres have you covered.

Josie Long will be performing work in progress shows this month.

In August every year Edinburgh becomes the centre of the comedy universe courtesy of the Festival Fringe, while March sees Glasgow attract standups from across the world for its International Comedy Festival.

But Scotland is the home of great comedy year-round – here are five great shows to book for this month.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josie Long: Work in Progress

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee (she also won the Best Newcomer prize) Josie Long moved to Glasgow a few years ago and is performing a couple of shows at the city's Stand venue. Entitled 'A Work in Progress About Giant Extict Animals', it promises "new and exciting material, hopefully some of which is about charismatic megafauna" on January 10 and 11.

Urooj Ashfaq: Oh No!

One of the most exciting new standups of the past 12 months, Indian comic Urooj Ashfaq is embarking on her debut UK tour, including dates at Edinburgh's Monkey Barrel on January 23 and Glasgow's Stand Comedy Club on January 24. The psychology graduate will be talking about "herself, her family, things that annoy her, and things she loves".

Justin Moorhouse: Touring

You might recognise Justin Moorhouse from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, the film 'Looking For Eric', Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow or Celebrity Mastermind. He's also a terrific live standup and will be visiting Aberdeen's Breakneck Comedy Club, Dunblane's Victoria Hall, Elgin's New Elgin Hall, Ellon's Victoria Hall and Banchory's Town Hall from January 11-14.

Olga Koch: Prawn Cocktail

This was one of the stand-out shows of last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Olga is back at the Monkey Barrel on January 26 for one final night to share how she spent the year following her 30th birthday (it's not for the faint-hearted). She's also back at the venue the night after for a work in progress sneak preview of her next show, 'Comes From Money'.

Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time