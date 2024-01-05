Five must-see stand-up comedy shows in Scotland this January including Josie Long
If you’re looking for a good laugh this month, Scotland’s comedy clubs and theatres have you covered.
In August every year Edinburgh becomes the centre of the comedy universe courtesy of the Festival Fringe, while March sees Glasgow attract standups from across the world for its International Comedy Festival.
But Scotland is the home of great comedy year-round – here are five great shows to book for this month.
Josie Long: Work in Progress
Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee (she also won the Best Newcomer prize) Josie Long moved to Glasgow a few years ago and is performing a couple of shows at the city's Stand venue. Entitled 'A Work in Progress About Giant Extict Animals', it promises "new and exciting material, hopefully some of which is about charismatic megafauna" on January 10 and 11.
Urooj Ashfaq: Oh No!
One of the most exciting new standups of the past 12 months, Indian comic Urooj Ashfaq is embarking on her debut UK tour, including dates at Edinburgh's Monkey Barrel on January 23 and Glasgow's Stand Comedy Club on January 24. The psychology graduate will be talking about "herself, her family, things that annoy her, and things she loves".
Justin Moorhouse: Touring
You might recognise Justin Moorhouse from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, the film 'Looking For Eric', Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow or Celebrity Mastermind. He's also a terrific live standup and will be visiting Aberdeen's Breakneck Comedy Club, Dunblane's Victoria Hall, Elgin's New Elgin Hall, Ellon's Victoria Hall and Banchory's Town Hall from January 11-14.
Olga Koch: Prawn Cocktail
This was one of the stand-out shows of last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Olga is back at the Monkey Barrel on January 26 for one final night to share how she spent the year following her 30th birthday (it's not for the faint-hearted). She's also back at the venue the night after for a work in progress sneak preview of her next show, 'Comes From Money'.
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
"Come and join Ed as he mines the most tragic event in his life for laughs" is the unlikely invitation by television favourite Ed Byrne's for his latest show. It's attracted a string of glowing reviews and will be visiting Perth Theatre on January 20 as part of a UK-wide tour that will return to Scotland later in the year.
