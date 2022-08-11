Scottish Opera's Opera Highlights brings tour to Banchory

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shengzhi Ren, Margo Arsane, Monica McGhee and Dan Shelvey in Scottish Opera's Opera Highlights. Credit Craig Fuller

Starting in September, and marking its 60th Anniversary, the tour forms part of the Company’s commitment to bring opera to over 60 communities across all points of the compass around Scotland this season.

This beautifully crafted show visits The Barn in Banchory on Saturday, October 1.

Director Emma Jenkins and designer Janis Hart bring verve and creativity to this year’s original piano-accompanied production.

With 1970s inspired costumes, join the cast as they transport to another world, where anything is possible.

Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clark, combines repertoire favourites, with a treasure trove of lesser-known pieces.

It is the ideal opportunity to experience a selection of Opera Highlights in a two-hour performance.

Director Emma Jenkins said: ‘Four young singers in search of an identity find themselves, like Alice in Wonderland or the children of Narnia, propelled along an operatic rollercoaster of love and loss, devotion and desire, jealousy and jubilation.

"The overriding theme of the Opera Highlights is LOVE. Love in all its forms, both positive and negative.

"Our singers put on and take off various roles as if possessed by the force of love in a fast-paced performance that celebrates not only the voice, but also ensemble work and physical theatre.

"All this against the backdrop of Janis Hart's stunning design which combines a retro 70s feel with an anarchic theatrical space in which one feels that anything could happen!’

Derek Clark said: “The programme is the usual mixture of the familiar and the less well-known, so we are confident that there will be something for everyone to enjoy, whether you are an experienced opera goer, or coming to see us for the first time.”

Opera Highlights is supported by The Friends of Scottish Opera and JTH Charitable Trust.

Tickets are on sale now at www.scottishopera.org.uk/shows/opera-highlights-202223