Scottish Opera tour stops off in Fraserbrugh

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opera Highlights comes to Fraserburgh later this month. (photo: Craig Fuller)

Starting on September 22, and marking its 60th Anniversary, the tour forms part of the Company’s commitment to bring opera to over 60 communities across all points of the compass around Scotland this Season including a date in Fraserburgh.

Director Emma Jenkins and designer Janis Hart bring verve and creativity to this year’s original piano-accompanied production.

With 1970s inspired costumes, join the cast as they transport to another world, where anything is possible.

Most Popular

Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clark, combines repertoire favourites, with a treasure trove of lesser-known pieces.

The playlist includes much-loved classics from Mozart’s The Magic Flute and The Marriage of Figaro, Beethoven’s Fidelio, Verdi’s Macbeth and Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers Duet alongside music by Rimsky-Korsakov, Gounod and music written by Mendelssohn when he was just 12 years old. It is the ideal opportunity to experience a selection of Opera Highlights in a two-hour performance.

Director Emma Jenkins said: "Four young singers in search of an identity find themselves, like Alice in Wonderland or the children of Narnia, propelled along an operatic rollercoaster of love and loss, devotion and desire, jealousy and jubilation.

"The overriding theme of the Opera Highlights is LOVE. Love in all its forms, both positive and negative. Our singers put on and take off various roles as if possessed by the force of love in a fast-paced performance that celebrates not only the voice, but also ensemble work and physical theatre.

"All this against the backdrop of Janis Hart's stunning design which combines a retro 70s feel with an anarchic theatrical space in which one feels that anything could happen!’

Derek Clark added: “The programme is the usual mixture of the familiar and the less well-known, so we are confident that there will be something for everyone to enjoy, whether you are an experienced opera goer, or coming to see us for the first time.”

Opera Highlights arrives at the Dalrymple Hall, Fraserburgh on Tuesday, September 27.