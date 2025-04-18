Scottish Ballet: The Crucible, Aberdeen review: 'prayer books wielded like weapons'

Accusatory fingers in Scottish Ballet’s The Crucible (Picture: Rimbaud Patron)

Choregraphy and score work in perfect tandem to evoke the hysteria and hatred engulfing Salem in Scottish Ballet’s revival of The Crucible, writes Kelly Apter

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Ballet: The Crucible, His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen ★★★★

We can scarcely imagine the fear, confusion and ultimately violence that swept through Salem, Massachusetts during the 17th century witch trials. Arthur Miller tried to capture it in his 1950s play, The Crucible – and here, choreographer Helen Pickett and aptly named composer Peter Salem do an equally fine job of depicting the humans behind the headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second outing for Scottish Ballet’s 2019 production, but with an almost entirely new cast it still feels fresh and new. A giant cross looms over the stage, a constant reminder that faith can evoke a myriad of emotions. Here, it fuels hatred and scapegoating amongst the villagers, and is personified by a cluster of menacing characters Pickett calls the ‘Men of God’.

Clad in black, these cold calculating figures dance with an angular sharpness, wielding their prayer books like weapons. Their jaggy movement is in sharp contrast to the sensual pas de deux Pickett created for John Proctor, first with his young lover Abigail then wife Elizabeth. The former duet pulses with the first flush of desire, the latter mining the depths of long-held love.

She also captures the hormonally-charged liminal space between childhood and womanhood occupied by Abigail and her fellow teens. All the while, the superb Scottish Ballet Orchestra echoes each sentiment with a stirring swell of strings, low-bowed foreboding, or spiky percussion.