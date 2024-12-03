Ross Noble has six dates with Scotland. | Contributed

A comedy star has announced a string of dates - including several Scottish gigs.

Acclaimed comedian Ross Noble is set to return to Scotland for six shows only on his new standup tour Cranium of Curiosities.

The comedy gigs are part of a 56-date UK jaunt, following his hugely successful 2023 tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree.

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne and brought up in Cramlington, Northumberland, Ross Noble has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club. Since then, he has never looked back. Noble has become known as a truly exciting and genuinely original performer and has received huge critical acclaim across his stand-up tours.

On stage, Ross made his musical theatre debut in a 2015 production of The Producers, before he received an Olivier-award nomination and won the What’s On Stage Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Musical’, for his performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ 2017 West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

He is a former Time Out Award winner for ‘Best Live Stand-Up’ and a Barry Award winner in Australia, with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV & radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo (BBC One), QI (BBC One), Just A Minute (BBC Radio 4), I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue (BBC Radio 4) and The Infinite Monkey Cage (BBC Radio 4). Ross has made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC One).

Ross recently appeared in Apple TV series Time Bandits starring Lisa Kudrow and created by Taika Waititi. The series is based on the original movie from 1981, written by Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam. Ross appears as a foreman, in the process of building Stonehenge.

Ross’s own television credits include Ross Noble: Freewheeling (Dave), Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave) and Ross Noble’s Australian Trip (Channel 5). He has also fronted a number of his own original series for BBC Radio 4, including Britain In Bits, Ross Noble On… and Ross Noble Goes Global.

Here’s everything you need to know about his Scottish dates.

Where is Ross Noble playing in Scotland?

Ross has six gigs planned for his trip north of the border in 2025, as follows:

Glasgow , Pavilion Theatre – Tuesday, October 28

, Pavilion Theatre – Tuesday, October 28 Inverness , Eden Court Empire – Wednesday, October 29

, Eden Court Empire – Wednesday, October 29 Dunfermline , Alhambra Theatre – Thursday, October 30

, Alhambra Theatre – Thursday, October 30 Aberdeen , Music Hall – Friday, October 31

, Music Hall – Friday, October 31 Dundee , Whitehall Theatre – Saturday, November 1

, Whitehall Theatre – Saturday, November 1 Edinburgh, Usher Hall – Sunday, November 2

When do tickets for Ross Noble go on sale?

The general sale for all shows can be accessed here and will start at 10am on Thursday, December 5.

Is there a presale for Ross Noble’s Scottish tour?

Those registered with Ticketmaster will be able to access tickets early, from 10am on Wednesday, December 4. If you are not already signed up you can register here.

What has Ross said about the tour?

On taking his new show on tour, Ross said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK. The roar of the crowd and the call of the motorway services sausage roll hot plate is too great to ignore.”