Robbie Coltrane: A life in pictures on and off screen

From Tutti Frutti to Harry Potter, his performances thrilled audiences across the decades.

His agent described him as a "unique talent", and said his role as Hagrid "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world".

His co-stars have spoken of his incredible talent, and his warmth – and how he made them laugh on and off screen or stage.

These pictures from our archives reveal a glimpse of the many facets of Coltrane’s life – from television to politics – and some haven’t been seen for many years.

1. Remembering Robbie Coltrane At the 1987 Labour Party campaign launch for the General Election - Robbie with candidates Alistair Darling, Mark Lazarowicz, Donald Dewar MP (obscured) and Nigel Griffiths. Most of the balloons became trapped in the Princes Street garden trees! Photo: Alex Brown Photo Sales

2. Remembering Robbie Coltrane Robbie Coltrane in the Channel4 programnme, Planes, Trains and Automobiles Photo: UNKNOWN Photo Sales

3. Remembering Robbie Coltrane Tutti Frutti BBC television series with Robbie Coltrane as Danny McGlone Emma Thompson as Suzi Nettles Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Remembering Robbie Coltrane Robbie Coltrane promoting his 'Planes and Automobiles' book at Waterstone's Princes Street, Edinburgh. Photo: TINA NORRIS Photo Sales