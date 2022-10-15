Robbie Coltrane: A life in pictures on and off screen
Tributes have poured in following the sad news of the death of Robbie Coltrane.
From Tutti Frutti to Harry Potter, his performances thrilled audiences across the decades.
His agent described him as a "unique talent", and said his role as Hagrid "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world".
His co-stars have spoken of his incredible talent, and his warmth – and how he made them laugh on and off screen or stage.
These pictures from our archives reveal a glimpse of the many facets of Coltrane’s life – from television to politics – and some haven’t been seen for many years.
