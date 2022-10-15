News you can trust since 1817
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thompson in the classic series Tutti Frutti (Pic: BBC)

Robbie Coltrane: A life in pictures on and off screen

Tributes have poured in following the sad news of the death of Robbie Coltrane.

By Allan Crow
35 minutes ago

From Tutti Frutti to Harry Potter, his performances thrilled audiences across the decades.

His agent described him as a "unique talent", and said his role as Hagrid "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world".

His co-stars have spoken of his incredible talent, and his warmth – and how he made them laugh on and off screen or stage.

These pictures from our archives reveal a glimpse of the many facets of Coltrane’s life – from television to politics – and some haven’t been seen for many years.

1. Remembering Robbie Coltrane

At the 1987 Labour Party campaign launch for the General Election - Robbie with candidates Alistair Darling, Mark Lazarowicz, Donald Dewar MP (obscured) and Nigel Griffiths. Most of the balloons became trapped in the Princes Street garden trees!

Photo: Alex Brown

2. Remembering Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane in the Channel4 programnme, Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Photo: UNKNOWN

3. Remembering Robbie Coltrane

Tutti Frutti BBC television series with Robbie Coltrane as Danny McGlone Emma Thompson as Suzi Nettles

Photo: Unknown

4. Remembering Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane promoting his 'Planes and Automobiles' book at Waterstone's Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Photo: TINA NORRIS

