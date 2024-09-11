Rebus: A Game Called Malice, Edinburgh review: 'Rebus lite'

Gray O'Brien as John Rebus | Nobby Clark

The Edinburgh setting of Ian Rankin and Simon Reade’s Rebus play is instantly recognisable, but the handling of it is light-touch and relatively free of Rebus’s usual dark forebodings, writes Joyce McMillan

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebus: A Game Called Malice, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh ★★★★

In the world of crime fiction, Ian Rankin’s Rebus novels are famous for carrying a certain weight. The hero is troubled, the Edinburgh he inhabits notorious for its elegant facade and dark underbelly; and Rankin's stories of crime and detection, while elegantly structured, often leave behind an uneasy feeling that some deeper social evil still lurks in the shadows and vennels, beyond the reach of the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Rankin’s new stage play Rebus: A Game Called Malice, though - a brisk two hours of theatre including interval, co-written with playwright Simon Reade, and produced by Daniel Schumann and Lee Dean with Cambridge Arts Theatre - what we get is something more like Rebus lite. The Edinburgh setting is instantly recognisable as its old ambiguous self; but the handling of it is light-touch, highly entertaining, and relatively free of Rebus’s usual dark forebodings.

The cast of Rebus: A Game Called Malice | Nobby Clark

The curtain rises with an ominous skirl of electronic bagpipe music from composer Garth McConaghie; but Terry Parsons’s elegant set is mercifully tartan-free, conjuring up the fine New Town drawing room - lined with gorgeous Scottish Colourist paintings - of Paul and Harriet Godwin, he a wealthy investor, she a lady who lunches, goes to the gym, and is trying to write crime novels.

A dinner party is in progress; the guests include a recently-retired Rebus - who has been brought along by Stephanie, a wily and experienced advocate with whom he once had a brief liaison - and Paul’s roguish old casino-owner friend Jack, accompanied by his latest squeeze Candida, a gorgeous 20-something social media influencer in a super-tight wicked red dress.

Billy Hartman as Jack Fleming and Jade Kennedy as Candida Jones | Nobby Clark

After dinner, the party begin to play a kind of Cluedo game devised for them by the hostess, involving the murder of an imaginary Lord Manningham; and needless to say, the violence soon becomes real, trapping all six characters in the dining room while the police arrive to investigate, and Rebus returns to his old trade as a detective with a relish that suggests he should never have left it.

Rebus: A Game Called Malice | Nobby Clark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that, gentle readers, is about it; the story is short and slight, the violence not quite what it seems, and the setting familiar, as Rebus - played with a lugubrious Glasgow cadence by Coronation Street’s Gray O’Brien - offers the odd cynical assessment of the ill-gotten wealth that has shaped the story of the New Town.

What Rebus: A Game Called Malice has, though - in abundance - is a rich cast of characters, wittily sketched and well played. Apart from O’Brien, the cast includes an impressive Abigail Thaw as Stephanie, a brilliantly witty Jade Kennedy as Jack’s squeeze Candida - who turns out to be a superb online researcher, as well as an influencer - and an impressively dodgy and swaggering Bill Hartman as Jack, with Neil McKinven and Teresa Banham as the warring host and hostess. And in Loveday Ingram’s deft production, this fine team of performers produce an evening of old-school entertainment that demands little; but delivers more than enough to please audiences seeking some light relief, in stressful times.

READ MORE ON REBUS: A GAME CALLED MALICE