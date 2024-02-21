Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson will be visiting Edinburgh later this year.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson, star of hit films like Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids and How to Be Single, is heading out on a short UK tour to promote her new book.

Called Rebel Rising, the autobiography will be published on April 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as "revealing and authentic" it promises to chronicle "the emotional and physical lessons she has learned, as well as her most embarrassing experiences. A malaria-induced Oscars hallucination? An all-style martial-arts fighting tournament? Junior handling at dog shows?"

Other subject covered include "fertility issues, weight gain and loss to sexuality, overcoming shyness and dealing with rejection."

And there's good news for fans of the actress - as she's announced a Scottosh date.

Here's what you need to know.

When will Rebel Wilson be appearing in Scotland?

The star will be playing Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Wednesday, April 24, starting at 7.30pm. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

What will the show be about?

The promotional material for the show states: "From the scene-stealing star of Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with a refreshingly candid, funny, and inspiring conversation about her unconventional journey to Hollywood success, and self-love.

"For decades, Rebel Wilson single-mindedly focused on her career, forgoing relationships in favour of making a name for herself. An Evening with Rebel Wilson will share the emotional and physical lessons she has learned, as well as her most embarrassing experiences. A malaria-induced Oscars hallucination? An all-style martial-arts fighting tournament? Junior handling at dog shows? And this was all before she moved to Hollywood!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for one of The Scotsman’s newsletters now "Rebel will share stories from her Aussie upbringing as the daughter of parents who sold pet products at dog shows, to making millions as LA’s favourite funny girl, always questioning "Am I good enough?”, "Will I ever find love?" and "Will I ever change and become healthy?" Rebel speaks for the first time about the most personal and important moments in her life – from fertility issues, weight gain and loss, to sexuality, overcoming shyness and dealing with rejection (and there's at least one story thrown in about Brad Pitt!).

"This intimate evening with Rebel will take us on a journey which shows us how to love ourselves while always remembering the value of laughing."

Where can I get tickets from?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, Febraury 23, at 10am here.

Is there a presale?

If you can't wait until Friday there is a presale - but it will cost you. The evening is being organised by spoken word event specialists Fane. If you sign up to their priority booking annual membership here you will be able to access tickets from Thursday, February 22 at 10am.

How much are the tickets?