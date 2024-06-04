Now Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka Experience is turned into a musical

Kirsty Paterson – dubbed the Glasgow Loompa Girl – will feature

It is set to debut on the Fringe

A musical parody of Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow is to debut at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The original event was shut down after frustrated attendees called the police, but gained viral notoriety after images of the sparsely decorated warehouse in Glasgow staffed by actors dressed as Oompa Loompas spread worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A musical mockery of the event titled Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody, created by US producer Richard Kraft, will have its world premiere at the Pleasance King Dome from August 9 to August 26.

Glasgow's Willy Wonka Experience inspired a mural featuring an Oompa Loompa and 'The Unknown'. Picture: John Devlin

He said: “The process of creating a brand-new musical, which usually spans years, is being condensed into just a couple of months.”

The first three tracks from the show have been released, including actor John Stamos performing the opening number Willy’s Candy Spectacular.

The song has been billed as a “post-apocalyptic opening number that traces the downfall of civilisation back to the disastrous event in Glasgow”.

Songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner said: “We love musicals with epic opening numbers.

“And we thought — what could be more epic than John Stamos singing about the end of humanity and linking our species’ demise to an underwhelming immersive experience in Scotland?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another song titled Dreamed To Dare features actor and yoga teacher Kirsty Paterson, who became a viral hit after pictures emerged of her as a sad Oompa Loompa at the “immersive” £35-a-ticket experience in Scotland.

The third song is called Where Dreams Go To Fly which captures “the unbridled optimism of the impresario behind Willy’s Candy Spectacular”, while additional songs are expected to be released every Sunday in the run-up to its world premiere in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The producers of the show have emphasised the musical is a “parody production” and there is no involvement from organisations that own the copyright to Roald Dahl’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and its different adaptations.

It is also “not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated” with House of Illuminati, the organisation behind the Glasgow event.