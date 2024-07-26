Midnight Cowboy Radio by Ally Ibach at Edinburgh Fringe @theSpaceUK

It's Labor Day, 2022.

Midnight Cowboy Radio is a dark comedy/ political satire that follows a charming, girl-next-door, conservative late-night- radio talk show host in Kentucky who runs her usual advice program for local listeners, all while arranging an illegal off-air abortion.

This show is written and performed by Ally Ibach and directed by Patricia Runcie Rice. It has been awarded as a semi-finalist at The Secret Theatre's One-Act Festival (NYC 2023) and has been performed throughout the US and UK at Baltimore Center Stage, East 15 Drama School, PBH Free Fringe, Bread & Roses Pub Theatre, The Tank, The Secret Theatre, Theatre Row, and Upright Citizens Brigade.

What if we could talk about the tumultuous state of reproductive rights in the USA, while bringing people together, and making people laugh?

Midnight Cowboy Radio at Edinburgh Fringe Event Poster

What if a fiercely conservative woman needed to arrange an illegal abortion? Could she still be America's sweetheart? And ... Could she wear a cowboy hat? To ask these questions and more, here is a radio show for your entertainment this evening. This show is about a woman who is not free but loves to pretend to be.

Maybe she'll figure it out tonight *leans into the mic* on Midnight Cowboy Radio.

Follow us on Instagram: @midnight_cowboy_radio

Please reach out with any questions to [email protected]

Link to Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/midnight-cowboy-radio

Dates: 12th Aug 2024 to 17th Aug 2024

£12

Age 12+ (Guideline)