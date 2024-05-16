Michael McIntyre is playing three dates in Glasgow this month.

The massively popular comedian is stopping by Scotland’s largest city for a three night stand.

It’s been five years since Michael McIntyre last toured - and a fair amount has happened in the interim.

Now he’s back on the road, promising to “make mirth from the madness of it all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Macnificent tour will travel around the world, but is currently on its UK leg, with two dates at Aberdeen’s P&J Arena this week.

It’s then going to roll into Glasgow for three huge shows.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Michael McIntyre playing Glasgow?

Michael McIntyre will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on three consecutive nights on Friday March 17, Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 18.

Can I still get tickets to see Michael McIntyre play Glasgow?

If you’ve decided you’d like to go and see the comedian at the last minute then you still can. The Friday and Saturday are sold out but there are resale tickets available for both nights here starting from £34.50 (plus booking fee). A few tickets are available for the Sunday night, starting at £47.10 (plus booking fee), and can be purchased here.

Does Michael McIntyre have a support act?

Michael McIntyre is being supported on his UK tour by comedian Jake Lambert. You might recognise Jake from his television appearances on the likes of The Apprentice: You’re Fired and Comedy Central Live From The Comedy Store. He’s previously supported the likes of Romesh Ranganathan and Jack Dee, and has written for lots of shows including The Royal Variety Performance, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, The Great British Bake Off, and 8 out of 10 Cats. His online videos have received over 100 million views and his 2022 Edinburgh show, Liminal. was one of the best reviewed shows of the festival. He’ll be touring his new show, The Sunshine Kid, later this year.

What are the stage times?

Doors for the gig open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm and finishing at 10pm.

Judging by previous gigs on the tour, Jake Lambert will perform a 20 minute set at 8pm, with Michael McIntyre taking to the stage at around 8.45pm - performing for 75 minutes.

Are there age restictions?