Leith Comedy Festival review: Closing Night Gala, The Biscuit Factory, Edinburgh

Leith Comedy Festival Closing Night Gala, The Biscuit Factory, Edinburgh ***

Despite arriving barely a month after the finish of the Edinburgh Fringe, the inaugural Leith Comedy Festival has a distinct flavour of its own, boding well for the future of the boutique weekend event. Compere Liam Withnail made much of the area's gentrification and was rewarded with a lively, odd, almost parodically hipsterish middle-class crowd, reinforcing a mood of communal bonhomie and good-natured self-mockery.

The Biscuit Factory itself echoed this – almost literally, unfortunately. Laughter tends to swiftly dissipate in its stark, airy, well-lit structure, ill-serving opening act Kathleen Hughes, whose measured, offbeat style would have benefited from a darker, more intimate room, where the audience could lean in and attune to her wavelength. No great matter though, as it didn't take her long to establish herself as a minefield of insecurities and nagging mental health issues, openly sharing her concerns about being a bad bisexual and feminist, freely expounding on her depression. Capably exploiting the faultlines in her relationship with her boyfriend, she showed a similar mordant wit on the true nature of a “girls trip” spa break, with crossed wires between her and her mother somehow, amusingly, conflating Whitney Houston and historical genocide in a farcical exchange.

In the short spot post-interval, local Leither Sophie Rose McCabe slightly signposted her opening gag. But having established herself as an angst-ridden single mother, terrorised by her four-year-old son, she entertainingly contrasted her well-meaning, liberal parenting with the tougher, traditional Scottish upbringing she received, which she's trying not to emulate in spite of herself.