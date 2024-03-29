Rosie Jones: Triple Threat, Glee Club, Glasgow ***

After a phenomenal couple of years in which her profile has risen exponentially, Rosie Jones has masterfully remained true to her arrogant stand-up persona, making a naked, only slightly tongue-in-cheek play for national treasure status.

A self-declared “triple threat”, in that she’s gay, disabled and “a prick”, fulfilling broadcasters’ quotas at a stroke, Jones wields her power with wicked relish. Rarely does she entertain any pity for having cerebral palsy, maintaining her superiority as a performer and sex symbol and only flouncing when her diversity and all-round wonderfulness fails to secure her what she wants. She’s frustrated romantically when the object of her affections ditches her for someone with a higher Top Trump in the oppressed minority stakes, and with the cold, flinty eyes of a killer, she bemoans a much-loved nonagenarian celebrity still clinging onto life, frustrating her desire to supplant him in the nation’s affections.

Nevertheless, such is the licence that Jones already enjoys that she can speak openly of wishing to murder former health secretary Matt Hancock and be cheered for it, even if her role as a disability spokesperson doesn't always sit comfortably with her. She also flatly disclaims at the top that the show only contains three actual jokes, knowing she can rely on her impish charm, the crowd’s reverence and a powerhouse performance style that burnishes her writing. With her slowed pacing, Jones superbly uses pauses and misdirection to deliver her punchlines.