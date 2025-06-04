Full Fringe by the Sea programme announced - with Vic Reeves and Christopher Biggins

Fringe by the Sea has announced its final line up for the festival in August

The final line-up for Fringe By The Sea has been announced, with performers including Vic Reeves and Christopher Biggins.

With over 250 events across 10 days from 1 to 10 August, the festival spans music, comedy, conversation, film, and family entertainment.

The 17th Fringe By The Sea event takes place in North Berwick, in East Lothian, in August - alongside the main Edinburgh Fringe.

The final programme includes Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, talking about his life as both an artist and one half of one of Britain’s best loved comedy double acts; TV host Steph McGovern; Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay and an indie DJ set with Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite and Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, who will also be talking about his book, Nobody’s Empire. Meanwhile, Christopher Biggins will be in conversation with Patricia Hodge in a fundraising event in aid of Leuchie House.

This follows earlier announcements of shows featuring Boomtown Rats star Bob Geldof, electronica band Air and politician Rory Stewart. Eddi Reader and cyclist Chris Hoy are also already announced as performers for this summer.

New for 2025 is Wavelength, a music film festival strand supported by Screen Scotland. Running throughout the festival, it features Seaside Screenings, filmmaker talks, and gigs inspired by film. Guests include Irvine Welsh, director Tim Pope, and rising Scottish acts such as Redolent and the documentary Since Yesterday, featuring the untold story of Scotland’s girl bands. The RSNO is performing the tunes from James Bond as the last show of the festival.

Christopher Biggins is to appear at Fringe by the Sea.

Fringe By The Sea has this year attracted acts making their only appearance north of the border this summer, such as the Ezra Collective and AIR, who will be performing their seminal album Moon Safari. Former North Berwick resident Hamish Hawk will be returning to headline an incredible indie night also featuring Billy Nomates, Cloth and Blur’s Dave Rowantree doing a DJ set

Festival director Rory Steel said: “As word of Fringe By The Sea’s welcoming atmosphere and brilliant talent on show spreads year after year, we’re always aiming to keep one step ahead with an ever more impressive line-up. And what a billing we have this year, with more than 250 events taking place in North Berwick this August, there’s absolutely something for everyone.

“Of course none of this would happen without the magnificent team who work for the festival as well as our wonderful volunteers that provide such an important role.”

According to the Economic Impact Report conducted by MKA Economics for Fringe by the Sea 2024, the festival’s visitor spending has contributed an additional £9.9 million to the local economy. This marks a 36 per cent increase over the 2023 figure.