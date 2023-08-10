Fringe Young Writers Award 2023: a chance to be mentored by Scotsman critics

At the heart of The Scotsman’s coverage of the Edinburgh Festivals each year is a team of highly talented and hugely experienced critics. However, we're well aware that great critics don't just appear out of nowhere, so for the last few years we've been running a mentoring scheme in partnership with the Fringe.

Since 2018, we've been offering the winner of their Fringe Young Writers Award the chance to undertake a series of mentoring sessions with some of our longest-serving critics, with a view to writing ten reviews for us the following year, paid at the going freelance rate.

In 2018, Flora Gosling won the award, and, following three mentoring sessions with Scotsman critics, joined our review team in the summer of 2019.

Edinburgh's Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe PIC: Jane Barlow/PA

The 2019 award-winner Ariane Branigan was supposed to be reviewing for us in the summer of 2020, but then the pandemic intervened and we had to put the scheme on hold, so she joined our review team in 2022.

This year, after winning the 2022 award, Suzanne O'Brien has spent time honing her review style with our theatre critic Joyce McMillan and our film critic Alistair Harkness, and she is now out there in the thick of it, filing reviews for our daily Festival supplement and scotsman.com.