Five must-see plays you can catch in Scotland during March including Blue Beard
From the cavernous grandeur of Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, to the more intimate atmosphere of the Dundee Rep or St Andrews' Byre Theatre, Scotland has a wide range of wonderful venues in which you can catch a play.
Here are five you can enjoy during March.
This is Memorial Device (Touring)
Wonderfully performed by Paul Higgins (the fantastically sweary Jamie in The Thick of It), this adaptation of David Keenan’s novel about a fictional 1980s Airdrie’s post-punk band wowed the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2022. It's at Glasgow's Tron Theatre from March 28-30, then Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre from April 3-6 and Aberdeen's Lemon Tree from April 18-20.
Blue Beard (Edinburgh)
Emma Rice has been one of the most exciting theatre-makers in the UK for nearly a quarter of a century. Her latest intriguing work is a re-imagining of dark French folktale of Bluebeard - the story of a wealthy man who is in the habit of murdering his wives, until his latest intended victim bites back. It's on at Edinburgh's Lyceum from March 12-13.
The Woman in Black (Glasgow)
More than seven million audience members have seen this atmospheric theatrical horror to date - and if you're not one of them there's a chance to catch it at Glasgow's Theatre Royal from March 26-30. The terrifying tale sees a man haunted by the spectre of the titular spirit engage a young actor to tell his story and exorcise the curse.
The Mikado (Kirkcaldy)
With a 42-strong cast, this production of arguably Gilbert & Sullivan’s most popular light opera looks like being a real spectacle. Staged by the Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society, it features plenty of well-known songs, including A Wandering Minstrel I and Three Little Maids. It's playing Kirkcaldy's Adam Smith Theatre from March 7-9.
Solve-Along-Murder-She-Wrote (Touring)
A word of mouth hit at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this joyous interactive show is hosted by Murder She Wrote superfan Tim Benzie. Watch a classic episode (Sing a Song of Murder in this case), help him solve the mystery, sing along to the theme tune and take part in a Cabot Cove quiz. It's at Greenock's Beacon Arts Centre on March 7, then Inverness's Eden's Court and Kirkwall's Pickaquoy Centre on consecutive evenings.
