Five must-see live comedy shows in Scotland for March including Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey will be playing Edinburgh this month.

In August every year Edinburgh becomes the centre of the comedy universe courtesy of the Festival Fringe.

And this month sees the arrival of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, with 100s of shows taking place from March 13-31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But even outwith these comedic feasts, there's plenty of great comedy in Scotland year-round – here are five great shows to book for this month.

Bill Bailey (Edinburgh)

Mutitalented standup, musician and Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey is back in Edinburgh this month with his latest show Thoughtifier - defined as "an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey". He's at the Playhouse Theatre on March 11.

Jerry Sadowitz (Touring)

Notoriously not for the faint-hearted or the easily offended, Jerry Sadowitz is technically one of the most skilled comedians Scotland has ever produced - as well as being a remarkable magician. His Comedian, Magician, Psychopath continues its seemingly never ending tour at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre March on 5 and 6, before visiting Dundee's Whitehall Theatre, Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre and Greenock's Beacon Arts Centre.

Barrioke (Glasgow)

There's no shortage of standups and sketch acts at this year's Glasgow International Comedy Festival but, for something a bit different, Shaun Williamson (Barry from Eastenders, as he will forever be known) is bringing his life-affirming karaoke show to Glasgow's St Luke's on March 23. His aim? To create "a riotous, joyous moment that people will never forget",

Sam Campbell (Edinburgh)

The Australian Edinburgh Comedy Award and Taskmaster champion has already sold out his two Glasgow shows this month, but there are still tickets for a string of dates at Edinburgh's Monkey Barrel Comedy Club on five consecutive dates from March 6-10. The show's called Wobservations and is likely to be one of the cleverest stupid things you've ever seen.

Janey Godley (Glasgow)