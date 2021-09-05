Edinburgh Playhouse cancels sold-out Shagged, Married, Annoyed show due to 'unforeseen' safety curtain issue

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The venue confirmed today’s performances of ​Shagged, Married, Annoyed​ ​with Chris and Rosie Ramsey won’t go ahead following difficulties with a safety curtain.

The husband and wife’s live podcasts were due to begin at 3pm and 8pm.

Shagged, Married, Annoyed​ ​with Chris and Rosie Ramsey was scheduled to be performed at the Edinburgh Playhouse today (Sunday, September 5) but will no longer go ahead following technical issues with a safety curtain.

A statement read: “We are sorry to announce we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel today’s performances of Shagged, Married and Annoyed Podcast with Chris and Rosie Ramsey due to unforeseen technical problems.

“As part of our pre-show checks this morning, the safety curtain at the front of the stage failed and we have been unable to raise this allowing space for Chris and Rosie to perform.

“We haven’t had any problems with the safety curtain until this point and called in engineers straight away who despite their best efforts have been unable to fix this. We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to cancel today’s shows to ensure the safety of our performers.

“We are extremely sorry and apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment this will cause and have tried to let our customers know as soon as possible not only here but by email and text and asked ticket agents Ticketmaster and See Tickets to do the same.

“The good news is we have spoken to Chris and Rosie and have managed to reschedule both shows to Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3pm and 8pm and hope you can join us then.”

Chris and Rosie wrote: “We are absolutely devastated that both shows in Edinburgh today have been cancelled.

“It is completely out of our hands, we only found out this morning ourselves, having travelled here yesterday.

“So sorry to anyone else who has travelled to see us. The iron curtain on the stage at the venue is broken and can't be lifted up, so it's impossible for either show to go ahead.

“The good news is we have managed to reschedule the date to December 5, 2021, we hope you can join us then.

“Look out for an email from the venue that will be with you shortly with all the details you need, if you booked through SEE and Ticketmaster they will also be in touch very soon. Again, we're just so gutted and can't apologise enough.”

In a formal statement issued later, an Edinburgh Playhouse spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel today’s performances of Shagged, Married and Annoyed Podcast with Chris and Rosie Ramsey due to unforeseen technical problems.

"Our stage safety curtain which was recently inspected in line with our reopening procedures, failed during pre-show checks this morning and we have been unable to raise this allowing space for the performers to perform.

“We have had no problems with the safety curtain until this point and called in engineers straight away who despite their best efforts have been unable to fix this. We therefore had to make the difficult decision to cancel these performances to ensure the safety of our performers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused and have tried to inform bookers as soon as possible by email, text message and social media and asked ticket agents to do the same.

“We have spoken to Chris and Rosie Ramsey and managed to reschedule both shows to Sunday 5th December 2021 with this also communicated to bookers.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding of this rare event."

