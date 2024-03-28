Canadian dance-theatre company Kidd Pivot will be performing Assembly Hall at this year's Edinburgh International Festival. PIC: Michael Slobodian

Since its inception in 1947, this iconic cultural event has evolved into one of the world’s most celebrated showcases of the performing arts, drawing artists and audiences from across the globe to Edinburgh.

Over the decades, the Edinburgh International Festival has served as a platform for artistic innovation and experimentation. It has provided a stage for groundbreaking performances that have challenged conventions, sparked controversy, and pushed the boundaries of artistic expression.

From the avant-garde theatre of the 1960s to the cutting-edge multimedia productions of the 21st century, the Edinburgh International Festival has remained at the forefront of artistic innovation, constantly evolving to reflect the changing times.