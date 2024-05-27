It wasn’t until Lovísa Ósk Gunnarsdóttir’s doctor casually mentioned the word “menopause” that it entered her orbit. Despite having a mother and older sister who had both been through it, Icelandic dancer Gunnarsdóttir hadn’t given it a second thought. But that pivotal day in the doctor’s surgery launched her on a journey of research and discovery that would eventually lead to this funny, poignant and utterly joyful show.

Part of this year’s excellent RISE Festival, curated by Dance North, When the Bleeding Stops opens with Gunnarsdóttir standing alone onstage on a soft white carpet, surrounded by plants. By the end, those plants have been replaced by us, the audience, dancing with the biggest smiles and fullest hearts.

Much of that is down to Gunnarsdóttir, who peppers her life story – from exuberant child to professional dancer – with moments of laugh-out-loud humour, both verbal and physical. She questions the lack of, and contradictory nature of, advice about the menopause, touching on issues of shame and purpose with wit but never a hint of vulnerability.

When the Bleeding Stops PIC: Tale Hendnes

This strength is echoed in the videos she shares, born out of an exploratory project using dance as an instrument of happiness. Asking a retired dancer, then her sister-in-law, followed by any menopausal women who would like to get involved, Gunnarsdóttir asked them to go for a walk, think of a song, then come home and dance to it. The result is video upon joyous video of women pushing aside sadness, anger, and health challenges to be in the moment and simply dance. Then, wonder of wonders, some of them arrive on stage, accompanied by local Moray-based women.