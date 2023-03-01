Dance review: Rambert – Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Bringing together one of the world’s finest dance companies and the creator of one of the UK’s most successful TV dramas, The Redemption of Thomas Shelby strikes just the right tone, writes Kelly Apter

Rambert – Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh ****

It’s not hyperbole to say this show is unlike anything that’s gone before. While the world of musical theatre might lay claim to large adaptations of popular, mainstream culture, the world of contemporary dance most certainly does not. Yet here we are, faced with a show with more bells and whistles than all previous Rambert productions combined – and given the dance company was formed in 1926, that’s saying something.

Peaky Blinders is one of the UK’s most successful period crime dramas, Rambert is one of the world’s finest dance companies – so despite seeming like odd bedfellows, they actually cosy up very nicely together. Peaky creator Steven Knight was heavily involved throughout this show’s creation, so a mark of authenticity is branded across the music, movement and atmosphere. Dark, brooding and violent for the most part, with sparkling moments of stylish celebration, The Redemption of Thomas Shelby strikes just the right tone to entertain dance and TV-lovers alike.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby PIC: Johan Persson

Where it falls down, is in retaining the power of dance to move you deeply, when bodies do the talking and speak straight to your heart. Here, even the tragic death of Shelby’s new bride is rushed past so quickly, it’s hard to truly care. However, it’s a price worth paying for the incredible showmanship on display. A live three-piece band (who sound so much bigger than the sum of their parts) is placed high above the stage, driving along the action as we bounce from World War One trenches to a factory, a racecourse, an opium den and finally the brawl to end all brawls.

Choreographed by Rambert’s artistic director, Benoit Swan Pouffer the movement is crisp, slick and at times wonderfully exciting – never more so than when the entire ensemble dance in tight unison to the programme’s theme tune, Red Right Hand.