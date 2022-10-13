Comedy review: Isy Suttie: Jackpot, The Stand, Glasgow

Isy Suttie: Jackpot, The Stand, Glasgow ***

It’s six years since Isy Sutty last toured, and she has become a mother-of-two in the interim, yet she still finds her muse in her youth growing up in the Derbyshire town of Matlock. The comic's formative years have been the bedrock of several of her live shows, not to mention radio series and books. Yet they remains a rich source of inspiration for her, not least in relation to her evolving relationship with her parents and seven-year-old daughter.

Most of Jackpot is given over to Suttie's teenage obsession with ouija boards, encouraged by her mother. And she achieves an appealing balance of acknowledging it as occult nonsense, while – as ever – perfectly conveying the feeling of teenage infatuation with something, her nostalgic enthusiasm is infectious. Moreover, that belief in the magical is something Suttie seeks to preserve in her daughter, while amusingly dicing with disaster over tricky questions about Father Christmas and the birds and the bees.

Isy Suttie Pic: Matt Crockett

Allied to this is a certain childish recklessness that she indulges in herself, eavesdropping on a couple of young girls' unrestrained conversation in a toilet with vicarious delight. Her youthful encounters with the police are mirrored by her and a couple of other young mums, released from the constrictions of childminding, provoking the law once again with an impromptu bit of trespassing.

A couple of typically melodic closing songs artfully weave the show's preoccupations together, and the finale retains the essence of magical wonder and nails its sentimental moment, even if it makes the somewhat slight narrative feel more satisfying than it is with a pleasing sense of structure.

