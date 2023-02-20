Comedy review: Gary Delaney, Gardyne Theatre, Dundee

Gary in Punderland is a consistently funny show delivered by a skilled technician, writes Jay Richardson

Comedy review: Gary Delaney: Gary in Punderland, Gardyne Theatre, Dundee ***

Even for an accomplished gag merchant like Gary Delaney, the eternal problem for the one-liner comedian is how to escape the formal strictures of their craft, to vary the pace and texture of classic setup and punchline delivery so that even the funniest don't start to sound repetitive.

Performing in Dundee for the first time, delivering more than 250 jokes over a 90-minute set, his chief strategy was to top and tail them with a highly effective meta-commentary on how the audience was receiving his material, noting their preferences for filth and darker stuff in particular. Rewarding them with more if they responded enthusiastically, he played them like a conductor, building to his dirtiest and more daring repertoire.

Gary Delaney

Breaking down the distance between crowd and performer that exists with stiffer joke machine acts, the 49-year-old is a perennial naughty schoolboy, with even his fogeyish, middle-aged habit of drinking tea on stage, timed to coincide with, and reinforce, extended bouts of laughter. He perpetually scurried back and forth across stage for his mug, rewarding himself as if he was illicitly necking cheap cider.