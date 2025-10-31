Black Sabbath – The Ballet, Edinburgh review: 'too many cooks'

Bringing together the work of three different choreographers, Black Sabbath – The Ballet lacks cohesion, writes Kelly Apter
Scotsman Session #431: James Yorkston & Nina Persson
By Kelly Apter

Scotsman critic

Comment
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:32 GMT

Black Sabbath The Ballet, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh ★★★

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s love letter to Black Sabbath gets a lot of things right. In particular, and perhaps most importantly in this cash-strapped age, it has attracted countless newcomers to ballet. Musically, whether you’re a fan of the infamous heavy metal band or not, the cherry-picked classics, new orchestrations and original compositions create an arresting blend of exhilaration and poignancy. Equally, this is not a company short of technical talent, and aside from some slightly poor unison in the first act, the dancers are a bundle of energetic grace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Black Sabbath - The Balletplaceholder image
Black Sabbath - The Ballet | David Polston

So why isn’t this unique offering the unmitigated triumph it should be? Or at least, not for those with a love of ballet?

While there is much to enjoy here, there’s a sense that too many cooks have over-seasoned the broth. As well as overall director Carlos Acosta, the movement has been created by three different choreographers, rendering it hard for a through-line to emerge. So while the show is swimming in interesting flavours, they feel grabbed from the cupboard rather than shaped steadily from a recipe.

READ MORE: Trolleydarity: the NTS show offering hospital patients 'scratch n sniff staycations'

Each of the three acts (focussing on heavy metal, the band itself, and finally the fans) delivers its own crowd-pleasing moment. Act one climaxes with athletic solos that show what this company is truly capable of; the choreography in act two astutely echoes fractures and friendships within the band; while the beautifully lit closing act perfectly illustrates the solidarity of Sabbath fans around the world. Throughout, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia delivers songs such as War Pigs, Paranoid, Laguna Sunrise and more with the attack and sensitivity they demand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Theatre reviews: Arlington | A Piano Full of Feathers

The sum, then, isn’t necessarily as strong as its parts, and non-Sabbath fans may struggle to feel anything below surface level, but you certainly won’t go hungry.

Until 1 November

The Scotsman’s arts newsletter is now sent twice a week - subscribe today

Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp channel here.

Related topics:Dance
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice