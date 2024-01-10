The pantomime scenery has been packed up for another year and Scotland's theatreland is back to normal - with plenty to look forward to this month.

Forbes Masson starts in Jekyll and Hyde at Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum this month.

From the cavernous grandeur of Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, to the more intimate atmosphere of Aberdeen's Lemon Tree and the Dundee Rep, Scotland has a wide range of wonderful venues in which you can catch a play.

Here are five you can enjoy before the end of the month.

Jekyll and Hye (Edinburgh)

Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum is starting the year with a comic one-man play based on Robert Louis Stevenson's famous novel starring Forbes Masson and written by Gary McNair. Masson is a reknowned stage actor best known in Scotland for his comedy partnership with Alan Cumming (The High Life, Victor & Barry), while McNair has barely put a foot wrong in his writing career to date. It runs from January 13-27.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Glasgow)

The recent success of Wonka could make this musical based on Dahl's original much-loved children's story a hot ticket. With a book by Scotland's David Greig, it has already had runs in London's West End, where it won two Olivier Awards, and on New York's Broadway. Featuring classic songs from the film starring Gene Wilder alongside new compositions, it's at the King's Theatre from January 23- February 4.

Life of Pi (Aberdeen)

This touring production of the critically-acclaimed theatre show based on Yann Martel's Booker-winning novel will be back in Edinburgh and Glasgow later in the year, but audiences at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre have the first chance to see it in Scotland from January 30-February 3. The epic journey (on a boat with a tiger) of hope is told using jaw-propping puppetry and magical effects.

Hauntings (Perth)

This spooky evening at Perth Theatre will see actor Gerard Logan tell two spooky tales written by masters of the genre. E.F. Benson's 'Naboth’s Vineyard' and 'The Hanging of Alfred Wadham' are combined with M.R. James' genuinely terrifying 'Oh, Whistle and I’ll Come to You, My Lad'. There's one performance only - on January 27.

Macbeth (Edinburgh)