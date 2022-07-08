A tale of fairies and mayhem at Ellon Castle Gardens

Ellon Castle Gardens will be the setting for one of William Shakespeare’s much-loved plays, A Midnight Summer’s Dream later this month.

Set in a magical, mythical forest, five couples – three human, one fairy, and one mythical – find their relationships sorely tested, intimately probed and indecently exposed when a troupe of amateur theatricals bumble into the forest to rehearse a play.

Performed by Illyria, the internationally acclaimed outdoor theatre production company, Shakespeare’s timeless comic masterpiece explores every colour in the spectrum of love, from arranged marriage to elopement, from infatuation to hatred, from chivalric devotion to raw sex.

Illyria will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Ellon Castle Gardens.

Add to this bawdy mix a heady brew of confusion, magic and mischief, and you have the most perfectly frothy comedy for a moonlit summer evening.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare, will be performed by Illyria on Wednesday, July 27 at 7pm (gates open at 6pm) in the glorious setting of Ellon Castle Gardens.

Tickets are priced at: Adult £16, Child (5 to 16 yrs) £10 available from www.Illyria.co.uk

Also available from the Gardens and shop during opening hours – Monday to Saturday 10-12pm each day.

Visit www.elloncastlegardens.net to find out more.