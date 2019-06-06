The Voice talent scouts are heading to a Glasgow bar this weekend to find singers

Aspiring pop stars should prepare their best singing voices for this weekend, as TV talent scouts will be arriving in Scotland.

Scouts from The Voice UK are heading to The Horseshoe Bar, Glasgow, on Saturday 8 June in search of the next star singer.

'First come, first serve'

The hit ITV reality show is on the hunt for incredible solo artists, duos and trios to star in the next series of The Voice, which will air in 2020.

Announcing the news in a post on Facebook, the popular bar wrote: "Some exciting news for all you talented people; researchers from ITV's The Voice will be visiting us on Saturday to scout some potential talent for next year's show.

"Please note under 18s unfortunately are not permitted to be on the premises after 5pm as this is when our karaoke starts, so this will be for over 18s only."

Auditions will take place at The Horseshoe Bar on a first come, first serve basis (Photo: Google)

Talented singers and groups are invited along to the bar on a first come, first serve basis for the auditions this weekend.

When are the auditions?

The auditions will take place at The Horseshoe Bar in Glasgow on Saturday 8 June.

Those who think they have star potential are asked to prepare one song with a backing track, or instrument, to be performed on the night.

Acts will be seen by talent scouts from 5pm onwards, with auditions held on a first come, first serve basis.

All backing tracks and instruments must be provided by performers themselves.