The UK's most picturesque biking spots named ahead of Bike Week 2025

Ahead of Bike Week on June 9, new research has revealed the UK’s most picturesque cycling routes. In the UK there are countless beautiful bike trails to explore, bringing plenty of opportunities to snap those visually appealing photos for your Instagram.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, the experts at GO Outdoors have revealed the most beautiful and Instagrammable bike trails in the UK.

Natalie Wolfenden, Content Manager and outdoor specialist at GO Outdoors, commented: “As the warmer weather approaches, people will be getting outdoors more and on biking or hiking trails to explore the natural beauty of the UK. But, it is essential to make sure you are properly prepared before you endeavour into the wilderness of the UK on your bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensure that your bike is in full working condition. This includes ensuring your tyres are pumped to the correct pressure, which is usually written on the sidewall of your tyres. There may be a recommended range to adjust for different conditions. You should check your brakes are in working order as well, and it may be a good idea to pack repair kits for your tyres, just in case.

Tell us your news

“You may also want to research the bike trail you’ll be travelling along before heading out to make sure there are no potentially unpleasant surprises. There are sites, such as All Trails, that give each trail a difficulty rating, estimated completion time and best starting point to help you choose the optimum route along the trail.”

The most beautiful bike trails in the UK:

Rank Route Name Location Total Number of Reviews TripAdvisor Reviews that Mention "Beautiful" Percentage of Reviews that Mention "Beautiful" 1 Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal Brecon Beacons, Wales 536 150 28.0% 2 Kielder Water & Forest Park Kielder, England 778 217 27.9% 3 Beddgelert Forest Beddgelert, Wales 70 19 27.1% 4 Manifold Way Hulme End, England 98 26 26.5% 5 Great Stour Way Canterbury, England 89 20 22.5% 6 Tarka Trail North Devon, England 253 55 21.7% 7 The River Avon Trail Stratford-upon-Avon, England 393 83 21.1% 8 Kinnoull Hill Perth, Scotland 310 63 20.3% 9 The Granite Way Okehampton, England 249 50 20.1% 10 Drakes Trail Plymouth, England 51 10 19.6% 11 The Camel Trail Wadebridge, England 641 115 17.9% 12 Longdendale Trail Glossop, England 74 12 16.2% 13 Tissington Trail Peak District, England 478 70 14.6% 14 Exe Trail Exmouth, England 82 12 14.6% 15 Grizedale Forest Hawkshead, Lake District, England 995 133 13.4%

Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, Brecon Beacons

Percentage of Reviews that Mention "beautiful": 28.0%

Of the most popular bike trails in the UK, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal trail is the one with the highest proportion of reviews including the word “beautiful”. Of the 536 reviews for this trail on TripAdvisor, 28% of them mentioned how beautiful the sights along the trail are. One such reviewer commented, “The canal and surrounding countryside was beautiful” and another on the “beautiful surrounding countryside and wildlife” the trail provides.

Kielder Water & Forest Park, Kielder

Percentage of Reviews that Mention "beautiful": 27.9%

Praised for its beauty by 27.9% of the 778 reviews on TripAdvisor, in second place for the most beautiful bike trail in the UK, we have the Kielder Water and Forest Park trail. Home to northern Europe’s largest man-made lake and England’s largest forest, reviewers said, “The walks are just beautiful, it is so scenic”, and another commented on the “Beautiful views of the water and spotted an osprey catching a fish”.

Beddgelert Forest, Beddgelert

Percentage of Reviews that Mention "beautiful": 27.1%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in third place for the most beautiful bike trails in the UK, we have the Beddgelert Forest trail. One of the more remote and less known trails, it has 70 reviews on TripAdvisor, but of those reviews, over one in four (27%) of them mention the beauty of this trail. One reviewer commented that it is a “beautiful place, great for de-stressing”, and another of the “views of forest fauna and the essential mountains”.

The most Instagrammable bike trails in the UK:

Rank Route Name Location Number of Instagram Posts 1 Tarka Trail North Devon, England 18,045 2 Grizedale Forest Hawkshead, Lake District, England 17,648 3 Tissington Trail Peak District, England 11,443 4 Kinnoull Hill Perth, Scotland 8,909 5 Antur Stiniog Blaenau Ffestiniog, Snowdonia-Eryi, Wales 7,743 6 Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal Brecon Beacons, Wales 4,734 7 Strawberry Line Cheddar, Somerset, England 4,586 8 Cuckoo Trail Polegate, East Sussex, England 3,780 9 Hicks Lodge Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England 3,034 10 Longdendale Trail Glossop, England 2,095 11 Beddgelert Forest Beddgelert, Wales 1,881 12 Kielder Water & Forest Park Kielder, England 1,705 13 Drakes Trail Plymouth, England 1,596 14 Alvaston Park Alvaston, Derbyshire, England 1,482 15 Crab & Winkle Way Whitstable, England 1,377

Tarka Trail

Number of Instagram Posts: 18,045

Among the most popular bike trails in the UK, the Tarka Trail comes out as the one with the most Instagram posts. The trail runs from Braunton to Meeth down in Devon, and there are currently 18,045 posts on the social media site. There’s a vast array of pictures of people biking and the gorgeous views of the river along the trail, as well as old railway infrastructure for those interested in trains.

Grizedale Forest

Number of Instagram Posts: 17,648

Grizedale Forest comes in second place for popular UK bike trails with the most Instagram posts. The trail is in the heart of the Lake District, near Hawkshead, and has 17,648 posts on Instagram. Many of these posts show off the unique and wondrous sites along the trail, including the musical tree in which you can wind a key inserted into it, and a melody is played.

Tissington Trail

Number of Instagram Posts: 11,443

And in third place, we have Tissington Trail, a popular cycling route in the Peak District. This trail appears in 11,443 posts for #tissingtontrail on Instagram, which displays yet another vast array of people’s images showcasing the cycling route and the beauty you can find along it, including vast fields of wildflowers and oftentimes sheep.