The UK's most picturesque biking spots named ahead of Bike Week 2025
As such, the experts at GO Outdoors have revealed the most beautiful and Instagrammable bike trails in the UK.
Natalie Wolfenden, Content Manager and outdoor specialist at GO Outdoors, commented: “As the warmer weather approaches, people will be getting outdoors more and on biking or hiking trails to explore the natural beauty of the UK. But, it is essential to make sure you are properly prepared before you endeavour into the wilderness of the UK on your bike.
“Ensure that your bike is in full working condition. This includes ensuring your tyres are pumped to the correct pressure, which is usually written on the sidewall of your tyres. There may be a recommended range to adjust for different conditions. You should check your brakes are in working order as well, and it may be a good idea to pack repair kits for your tyres, just in case.
“You may also want to research the bike trail you’ll be travelling along before heading out to make sure there are no potentially unpleasant surprises. There are sites, such as All Trails, that give each trail a difficulty rating, estimated completion time and best starting point to help you choose the optimum route along the trail.”
The most beautiful bike trails in the UK:
|Rank
|Route Name
|Location
|Total Number of Reviews
|TripAdvisor Reviews that Mention "Beautiful"
|Percentage of Reviews that Mention "Beautiful"
|1
|Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal
|Brecon Beacons, Wales
|536
|150
|28.0%
|2
|Kielder Water & Forest Park
|Kielder, England
|778
|217
|27.9%
|3
|Beddgelert Forest
|Beddgelert, Wales
|70
|19
|27.1%
|4
|Manifold Way
|Hulme End, England
|98
|26
|26.5%
|5
|Great Stour Way
|Canterbury, England
|89
|20
|22.5%
|6
|Tarka Trail
|North Devon, England
|253
|55
|21.7%
|7
|The River Avon Trail
|Stratford-upon-Avon, England
|393
|83
|21.1%
|8
|Kinnoull Hill
|Perth, Scotland
|310
|63
|20.3%
|9
|The Granite Way
|Okehampton, England
|249
|50
|20.1%
|10
|Drakes Trail
|Plymouth, England
|51
|10
|19.6%
|11
|The Camel Trail
|Wadebridge, England
|641
|115
|17.9%
|12
|Longdendale Trail
|Glossop, England
|74
|12
|16.2%
|13
|Tissington Trail
|Peak District, England
|478
|70
|14.6%
|14
|Exe Trail
|Exmouth, England
|82
|12
|14.6%
|15
|Grizedale Forest
|Hawkshead, Lake District, England
|995
|133
|13.4%
- Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, Brecon Beacons
Percentage of Reviews that Mention "beautiful": 28.0%
Of the most popular bike trails in the UK, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal trail is the one with the highest proportion of reviews including the word “beautiful”. Of the 536 reviews for this trail on TripAdvisor, 28% of them mentioned how beautiful the sights along the trail are. One such reviewer commented, “The canal and surrounding countryside was beautiful” and another on the “beautiful surrounding countryside and wildlife” the trail provides.
- Kielder Water & Forest Park, Kielder
Percentage of Reviews that Mention "beautiful": 27.9%
Praised for its beauty by 27.9% of the 778 reviews on TripAdvisor, in second place for the most beautiful bike trail in the UK, we have the Kielder Water and Forest Park trail. Home to northern Europe’s largest man-made lake and England’s largest forest, reviewers said, “The walks are just beautiful, it is so scenic”, and another commented on the “Beautiful views of the water and spotted an osprey catching a fish”.
- Beddgelert Forest, Beddgelert
Percentage of Reviews that Mention "beautiful": 27.1%
And in third place for the most beautiful bike trails in the UK, we have the Beddgelert Forest trail. One of the more remote and less known trails, it has 70 reviews on TripAdvisor, but of those reviews, over one in four (27%) of them mention the beauty of this trail. One reviewer commented that it is a “beautiful place, great for de-stressing”, and another of the “views of forest fauna and the essential mountains”.
The most Instagrammable bike trails in the UK:
|Rank
|Route Name
|Location
|Number of Instagram Posts
|1
|Tarka Trail
|North Devon, England
|18,045
|2
|Grizedale Forest
|Hawkshead, Lake District, England
|17,648
|3
|Tissington Trail
|Peak District, England
|11,443
|4
|Kinnoull Hill
|Perth, Scotland
|8,909
|5
|Antur Stiniog
|Blaenau Ffestiniog, Snowdonia-Eryi, Wales
|7,743
|6
|Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal
|Brecon Beacons, Wales
|4,734
|7
|Strawberry Line
|Cheddar, Somerset, England
|4,586
|8
|Cuckoo Trail
|Polegate, East Sussex, England
|3,780
|9
|Hicks Lodge
|Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England
|3,034
|10
|Longdendale Trail
|Glossop, England
|2,095
|11
|Beddgelert Forest
|Beddgelert, Wales
|1,881
|12
|Kielder Water & Forest Park
|Kielder, England
|1,705
|13
|Drakes Trail
|Plymouth, England
|1,596
|14
|Alvaston Park
|Alvaston, Derbyshire, England
|1,482
|15
|Crab & Winkle Way
|Whitstable, England
|1,377
- Tarka Trail
Number of Instagram Posts: 18,045
Among the most popular bike trails in the UK, the Tarka Trail comes out as the one with the most Instagram posts. The trail runs from Braunton to Meeth down in Devon, and there are currently 18,045 posts on the social media site. There’s a vast array of pictures of people biking and the gorgeous views of the river along the trail, as well as old railway infrastructure for those interested in trains.
- Grizedale Forest
Number of Instagram Posts: 17,648
Grizedale Forest comes in second place for popular UK bike trails with the most Instagram posts. The trail is in the heart of the Lake District, near Hawkshead, and has 17,648 posts on Instagram. Many of these posts show off the unique and wondrous sites along the trail, including the musical tree in which you can wind a key inserted into it, and a melody is played.
- Tissington Trail
Number of Instagram Posts: 11,443
And in third place, we have Tissington Trail, a popular cycling route in the Peak District. This trail appears in 11,443 posts for #tissingtontrail on Instagram, which displays yet another vast array of people’s images showcasing the cycling route and the beauty you can find along it, including vast fields of wildflowers and oftentimes sheep.
Before heading out, remember it’s important to service your bike regularly. Selected GO Outdoors stores offer bike servicing and repair , starting from just £30 for members.