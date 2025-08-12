The Three Graces censored as Fringe show uncovers the truth of explicit art in Japan

Japanese theatre companies Theatre Group Gumbo and Book of Shadowz have “censored” Antonio Canova’s The Three Graces housed at National Galleries Scotland: National, by covering the Neoclassical sculpture with black modesty panels in a tongue-in-cheek jab at prudishness in Japan. The playful and pointed stunt was a bold teaser for their outrageous Fringe show Shunga Alert, performing at Underbelly Cowgate until August 24.

A bold, adults-only comedy-documentary, Shunga Alert dives crotch-first into Japan’s sexual culture. Co-created by Gumbo and Book of Shadowz (Mochinosha Puppet Company), the show follows aspiring artist Mame and his companions - retired sex doll Pleasure and the rogue AI virtual idol Pain - on their quest to craft the ultimate erotic masterpiece.

Told through absurd clowning, physical theatre, and intricate handmade shadow puppetry and projection, Shunga Alert is a visual and comedic spectacle. A filthy, hilarious, and genuinely informative show that uncovers centuries of Japan’s hidden sexual art and unpacks the taboos that are still relevant today.

Translating to “spring pictures”, shunga is a form of traditional Japanese erotic art that was popular during the Edo period of Japan. Portraying explicit sexual scenes and intimate moments, shunga were a celebration of sexual expression at odds with the country’s contemporary conservative values.

These scenes are brought to life in Shunga Alert with the projection of intricate handmade creations in the Ukiyo-e (traditional woodblock) style, while the story is told through hilarious physical theatre and clowning as the live actors interact with the scenes on screen. Following on from a Best of the Fest performance at the San Diego Fringe Festival 2024, Shunga Alert erupts onto the Fringe stage in a riot of shadow, satire, and sex.

Established in 1994, Osaka-based Theatre Group Gumbo has brought its signature grotesque comedy to over 47 cities in 13 countries, racking up accolades including Critic’s Choice (Edmonton Fringe), Best of the Fest (San Diego), and Artist’s Pick (Colchester Fringe).

Book of Shadowz (formerly Mochinosha), is known for its dazzling shadow animation. Founded by Canadian artist Daniel Wishes and Japanese artist Seri Yanai, the group has earned global recognition, from Suginami Theatre Festival (Outstanding Production) to Orlando Fringe (Critic’s Choice).

Antonio Canova, The Three Graces, 1815 – 1817. Purchased jointly with the Victoria & Albert Museum, London, with the assistance of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund, J Paul Getty II, Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza, and corporate and private donations, 1994.