The Scottish Wedding Show rings in its return to Glasgow this October

Scotland’s largest wedding showcase, The Scottish Wedding Show, returns to Glasgow this month (19-20 October) and is giving brides and grooms-to-be the chance to win tickets to the autumn event during its ‘ring around tour’ of Scotland.

Taking place at the SEC, The Scottish Wedding Show, sponsored by James Porter & Son, welcomes up to 200 of the UK’s leading wedding suppliers under one roof, giving couples everything they need to plan their perfect day. The upcoming event will highlight suppliers suitable for all kinds of weddings, from jewellery and weddingwear, to leading venues, entertainment and more, and with Scotland marking 10 years of same sex marriage in 2024, organisers QD Events have ensured inclusivity plays a key part.

To celebrate the return of the event and the show’s new headline sponsor, James Porter & Son, The Scottish Wedding Show is giving away 10 pairs of free tickets to the upcoming show during its ‘ring around tour’ of Scotland next week.

Popping up with a giant wedding ring in iconic locations across Glasgow and Edinburgh from 14-15 October, couples will get the chance to snap a pic with the ring, share it on social media, and begin with the chance of winning two general admission tickets to The Scottish Wedding Show.

Scottish brides Geo and Joanne celebrate their love ahead of The Scottish Wedding Show.

Speaking about the upcoming show and the ‘ring around tour’, QD Events Portfolio Director, Nikki Stokoe said: “We’re thrilled to be back at the SEC with a fantastic range of new and returning suppliers to provide a weekend full of wedding inspiration. Whether couples are planning a lavish celebration or intimate gathering, we’ve got a wide range of exhibitors that’ll help make your wedding day extra special.

“For the first time, we’re excited to be welcoming James Porter & Son as our headline sponsor, so to celebrate we’re giving Scots the chance to win tickets to The Scottish Wedding Show by sharing snaps of our giant wedding ring on its ‘ring around tour’ of Scotland on social media. We can’t wait to see everyone’s photos and welcome you all to the show – this will be our best one yet!”

Simon Porter, Managing Director of James Porter & Son said: “After 2 successful shows as an exhibitor, it was a natural progression for us to become official sponsor of The Scottish Wedding Show for this year, and next. James Porter & Son has been part of the fabric of the Scottish wedding scene since 1858, spanning 6 generations. We thrive on helping people celebrate life’s finest moments, and the show is another great platform to do that and make new lifelong relationships with those attending.”

Tianna Money, Head of Marketing and Events at Bijoux Bridal said: “We’re excited to be returning to The Scottish Wedding Show this month to showcase our bridal offering and meet all the newly engaged couples attending. At Bijoux Bridal, we pride ourselves on inclusivity and making all brides feel at ease, whatever style of wedding they’re planning. We can’t wait to put our designer collections on display at the show’s Live Catwalk and look forward to helping attendees discover their dream dress.”

Returning to The Scottish Wedding Show on 19-20 October are some of the country’s top wedding suppliers, including designer wedding dress boutique, Bijoux Bridal; luxury skincare and cosmetics specialists, Clarins; and long-established family-run jewellers, James Porter & Son.

Back by popular demand, Q&A stage, Let’s Talk Tying the Knot, in association with Tie the Knot Scotland, will allow visitors to ask industry experts questions about all aspects of their big day throughout a curated programme of talks. The show’s famous Catwalk also returns, spotlighting wedding fashion and the newest trends in bridalwear, along with a Live Band Showcase sponsored by Hireaband, VIP Lounge (for VIP ticket holders), and The Manorview Prosecco and Cocktail Bar hosted by Manorview Wedding Venues.

Couples or wedding parties who are looking to make their visit to the Scottish Wedding Show a truly unforgettable occasion can upgrade to VIP tickets for fast-track entry into the show where you can enjoy a glass of fizz in the comfort of the VIP Lounge. The VIP package also includes a seat in the front two rows of the Catwalk Show, a Clarins goody bag, a complimentary express massage with Clarins (subject to availability), plus the latest copy of Tie the Knot Scotland magazine. VIP tickets are now sold out for Saturday 19 October, with the last remaining tickets available for Sunday 20 October.